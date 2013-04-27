Edition: International
EU proposes legislation on common standard for mobile phone chargers

Thursday 23 September 2021 | 15:22 CET | News
The European Commission has presented its proposal for a universal charger for mobile devices, based on the USB-C standard. The aim is to allow consumers to re-use the same charger for multiple devices, while also reducing the amount of electronic waste. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple
Countries: Europe
