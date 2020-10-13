Edition: International
EU puts digital tax plans on hold after G20 ministers back international reform

Monday 12 July 2021 | 14:45 CET | News
The European Commission is putting on hold its plans to implement a new digital tax in the EU, a Commission spokesperson told reporters in Brussels. This follows the G20 countries' finance ministers this past week endorsing the OECD-led agreement to develop a new global minimum tax rate and new ways to share tax income from multinationals operating online. 

Categories: General
Countries: Europe
