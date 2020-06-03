Edition: International
US announces trade sanctions against 6 countries over digital service taxes

Thursday 3 June 2021 | 08:35 CET | News
The US has announced plans to impose trade tariffs against goods from Austria, India, Italy, Spain, Turkey and the UK in response to their digital service taxes affecting mainly American companies. However, the tariffs are suspended for the moment, in order to allow multilateral negotiations on a new international tax framework to continue at the OECD and G20.

Categories: Internet
Countries: Austria / India / Italy / Spain / Turkey / United Kingdom / United States
