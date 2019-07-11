Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

US opens unfair trade investigation into digital service taxes

Wednesday 3 June 2020 | 09:38 CET | News

The US Trade Representative announced the start of an investigation into digital service taxes being imposed in a number of countries. The investigation could lead to the trade authority taking action against other countries if it finds the taxes are unfair or negatively affect US companies trading abroad. 

The USTR opened a consultation process to collect input from the public as part of the investigation. The Computer & Communications Industry Association welcomed the move, saying the digital taxes "disproportionately affect US services, upend long-standing international taxation norms, and undermine ongoing discussions toward a global solution to modernize taxation for the digital era". 

Spain, Indonesia, the UK, India, Austria, France and Italy are among the countries that have passed digital service taxes or similar levies and are preparing to start collection. The taxes target online platforms such as Google and Facebook, which generate significant revenue from online advertising but often pay little corporate income tax due to their limited physical presence in the country. 

The companies have said they support international efforts at the OECD to reform taxes on multinationals and called on national governments to await the outcome of the negotiations. However, the US has been reluctant to make the OECD changes mandatory, instead supporting a voluntary agreement. This has prompted some countries to take action on their own. 

France earlier agreed to suspend collection of its tax in order to avoid sanctions by the US trade representative following a similar investigation and give more time to reach an agreement at the OECD. However, the French finance minister said last month it would start collecting the levy this year, which was especially important given the sharp fall in tax income since the coronavirus outbreak. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Internet
Companies: Facebook / Google
Countries: United States / World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Indonesia to introduce 10% VAT on internet companies starting July
Published 20 May 2020 11:14 CET | Indonesia
Indonesia will impose value-added taxes on sales of digital products and services for internet companies. The measure will be ...

Spanish govt green lights 'Google tax', delays collection
Published 19 Feb 2020 13:58 CET | Spain
The coalition government of Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez has approved the implementation of a new 3 percent tax on the ...

US, OECD pressure UK govt to abandon digital services tax plans
Published 22 Jan 2020 11:08 CET | United Kingdom
The UK government is set to risk angering the US by pressing ahead with plans for a new digital tax, reports the Financial Times....

US and France move to avoid trade war in digital service tax dispute
Published 21 Jan 2020 11:18 CET | France | Update: 22 Jan 2020 10:23 CET
French president Emmanuel Macron said via Twitter that he had positive talks with his US counterpart on a future deal that will ...

Italy approves plan to levy web tax from 2020
Published 18 Oct 2019 09:40 CET | Italy
Italy's council of ministers has approved a new tax on digital companies as part of its 2020 draft budget, a move that responds ...

Austria Economic Chamber criticizes introduction of digital tax

Published 07 Aug 2019 10:53 CET | Austria
The Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKO) has criticized the introduction of a digital tax. A digital tax is not a suitable ...

US govt orders investigation into France's planned digital services tax
Published 11 Jul 2019 09:33 CET | France | Update: 11 Jul 2019 12:52 CET
The US government has expressed concern about the 3 percent digital services tax proposed by France, Reuters reported. Draft ...





Related Info

Indonesia to introduce 10% VAT on internet companies starting July
20 May | Indonesia | News
Spanish govt green lights 'Google tax', delays collection
19 Feb | Spain | News
US, OECD pressure UK govt to abandon digital services tax plans
22 Jan | United Kingdom | News
US and France move to avoid trade war in digital service tax dispute
21 Jan | France | News
Italy approves plan to levy web tax from 2020
18 Oct 2019 | Italy | News
Austria Economic Chamber criticizes introduction of digital tax
7 Aug 2019 | Austria | News
US govt orders investigation into France's planned digital services tax
11 Jul 2019 | France | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

03 Jun Comtech fiscal Q3
04 Jun Broadcom fiscal Q2
04 Jun Ciena fiscal Q2
08 Jun Report: Dutch Broadband 2020-Q1
09 Jun FCC meeting
10 Jun Multichoice FY results
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now