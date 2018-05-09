Facebook doubles profit on strong growth in user numbers during Q2, sees pressure for ad revenue

Meanwhile, ad revenue in Q3 is expected to stay at the 10 percent growth level recorded in Q2 and the year before. This comes against the backdrop of continued macroeconomic uncertainty and declining engagement, as well as the advertising boycott against Facebook. Over 300 companies have paused their ad spend as a way to put pressure on the company to better tackle hate speech. Ad revenue will also get affected by regulatory headwinds related to ad targeting and measurement. The California Consumer Privacy Act as well as expected changes to mobile operating platforms are expected to have a significant effect as the year progresses.
Revenues in Q2 rose 11 percent to USD 18.687 billion, with the operating profit jumping 29 percent to USD 5.963 billion and the net profit doubling to USD 5.178 billion from 2.616 billion. Diluted earnings per share rose to USD 1.80 from 0.91. Total costs and expenses rose 4 percent to USD 12.724 billion while the tax rate slivered to 16 percent from 46 percent.
The number of daily active users increased 12 percent to 1.79 billion in June, from 1.73 billion in the previous quarter. Monthly active users advanced 12 percent in the year to 2.70 billion from 2.70 billion quarter-on-quarter.
The 'family' of services - Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger - attracted around 2.47 billion people per day on average in June, up 15 percent from the year earlier and compared to 2.36 billion in March. Per month, the number lifted to 3.14 billion, up 14 percent year-on-ytear and from 2.99 billion in the previous quarter.
Capex for Q2 reached USD 3.36 billion while the company’s cash position went to USD 58.24 billion, from 60.29 billion at end March. Headcount climbed 32 percent from the year before to 52,534, from 48,268 in Q1.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions