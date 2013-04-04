Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Facebook warns iOS update will depress ad income

Thursday 27 August 2020 | 12:46 CET | News

Facebook has warned its advertiser customers that its services may not be as effective on Apple devices in the near future. Apple will be requiring users to opt in to tracking on iOS 14, and if they don't, Facebook will not be able to serve these customers the same targeted ads. 

Apple devices issue an identifier for advertisers (IDFA) that helps them assemble a profile of users and their web activity in order to deliver personalised ads. In iOS 14, Apple will require users to opt in to the IDFA. 

Facebook said its apps on iOS 14 devices will no longer collect the IDFA. "This is not a change we want to make, but unfortunately Apple’s updates to iOS14 have forced this decision," the company said in a blog post. The move is expected to "severely impact publishers’ ability to monetize" through the Facebook Audience Network on iOS 14, and means "it may not make sense to offer it on iOS 14 in the future", Facebook said.

The company said its initial tests with the new settings show an over 50 percent drop in Audience Network publisher revenue when personalization was removed from mobile app ad install campaigns. It's working on strategies to support publishers through these changes. While no exact date for the release of iOS 14 has been announced yet, Facebook said it will release an updated version of the Audience Network SDK beforehand and will provide an update as soon as these dates are confirmed.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple / Facebook
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Facebook takes legal action against app developers in UK, US
Published 28 Aug 2020 12:13 CET | United Kingdom
Facebook has filed separate lawsuits in the UK and US against those found to be abusing its platform....

Facebook says Apple blocked in-app text on 30% commission
Published 28 Aug 2020 09:48 CET | World
Apple has blocked Facebook from telling its users that Apple takes a 30 percent commission on sales in iOS apps. Facebook told ...

Facebook launches monetisation for online events, makes dig at Apple
Published 17 Aug 2020 09:01 CET | World
Facebook has launched a new feature to help organisers make money from their online events. Page owning businesses, creators, ...

Facebook doubles profit on strong growth in user numbers during Q2, sees pressure for ad revenue

Published 31 Jul 2020 11:37 CET | World
Meanwhile, ad revenue in Q3 is expected to stay at the 10 percent growth level recorded in Q2 and the year before. This comes ...

Facebook delays launch of Oversight Board to late fall

Published 08 Jul 2020 11:10 CET | United States
Facebook has pushed the launch of its Oversight Board to the late fall. The company said its first members were announced in May ...

Facebook CEO tells employees 'advertisers will be back' - report
Published 02 Jul 2020 09:04 CET | United States
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has agreed to meet with some of the groups organising an advertising boycott against the social ...

Facebook to block more hate speech as advertisers boycott grows
Published 29 Jun 2020 09:01 CET | United States
Facebook has announced changes in its content policy, to flag or prohibit more types of posts deemed hate speech. The ...

Apple unveils iOS 14 for iPhones, new watch OS 7
Published 23 Jun 2020 09:38 CET | World | Update: 23 Jun 2020 13:16 CET
Apple has unveiled its latest operating system for iPhones, the new iOS 14, which will be suitable for all iPhones released from ...





Related Info

Facebook takes legal action against app developers in UK, US
12:13 | United Kingdom | News
Facebook says Apple blocked in-app text on 30% commission
09:48 | World | News
Facebook launches monetisation for online events, makes dig at Apple
17 Aug | World | News
Facebook doubles profit on strong growth in user numbers during Q2, sees pressure for ad revenue
31 Jul | World | News
Facebook delays launch of Oversight Board to late fall
8 Jul | United States | News
Facebook CEO tells employees 'advertisers will be back' - report
2 Jul | United States | News
Facebook to block more hate speech as advertisers boycott grows
29 Jun | United States | News
Apple unveils iOS 14 for iPhones, new watch OS 7
23 Jun | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

31 Aug Amaysim FY results
31 Aug Zoom Video Communications Q2 2020
31 Aug WSIS Forum 2020
01 Sep MVNOs World Congress
01 Sep Connected Health Summit: Independent Living and Wellness
01 Sep 5G World
02 Sep Smartone FY results
03 Sep Iliad Q2 2020
03 Sep Ciena fiscal Q3
03 Sep Broadcom Q3
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now