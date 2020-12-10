Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

European Commission formally opens investigation into Google's digital ad business

Tuesday 22 June 2021 | 12:20 CET | News
The European Commission has formally opened an investigation into Google's digital ad business, to determine if the company puts competition, advertisers and online publishers at a disadvantage by favouring its own business. "The formal investigation will notably examine whether Google is distorting competition by restricting access by third parties to user data for advertising purposes on websites and apps, while reserving such data for its own use," the European Commission said.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Internet
Companies: European Commission / Google / YouTube
Countries: Europe
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Europese Commissie opent onderzoek naar digitale advertentieactiviteiten van Google
Published 22 Jun 2021 15:49 CET | Europe
De Europese Commissie heeft een onderzoek geopend naar de digitale advertentieactiviteiten van Google, om te bepalen of het ...

Google agrees to CMA oversight of removal of 3rd-party cookies
Published 14 Jun 2021 10:38 CET | United Kingdom
The UK Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) has secured commitments from Google to address concerns about plans to remove ...

French competition authority fines Google EUR 220 mln for ad tech abuses
Published 07 Jun 2021 16:24 CET | France
France's competition watchdog has reached a settlement with Google after the search giant was found guilty of abusing its ...

EU, UK competition watchdog start formal investigation into Facebook's online marketplace
Published 04 Jun 2021 14:51 CET | Europe
Both the European Commission and the UK's Competition and Markets Authority have opened investigations into Facebook's online ...

Google gets last warning on content removal, Facebook, Google fined in Russia
Published 26 May 2021 14:21 CET | Russian Federation
Russian federal telecommunications regulator Roskomnadzor has sent a warning to Google, asking the company to remove content ...

German Cartel Office opens two proceedings against Google

Published 26 May 2021 09:46 CET | Germany
The German Cartel Office, Bundeskartellamt, has opened two proceedings against Google Germany, Google Ireland and Alphabet, based ...

Alphabet revenue growth improves to 34% in Q1 on cloud, YouTube expansion
Published 28 Apr 2021 08:51 CET | World
Alphabet's revenue growth accelerated again in the first quarter, as advertising and consumer online activity returned to more ...

Roku says YouTube TV carriage talks break down with Google over 'unfair terms'

Published 26 Apr 2021 15:51 CET | United States
Roku said negotiations with Google to carry YouTube TV on its platform have broken down as a result of what Roku called Google's ...

Google fined more than TRY 296 mln for search market violations in Turkey
Published 15 Apr 2021 08:48 CET | Turkey
Turkey's Competition Board fined Google more than TRY 296 million (USD 36.65 million) for abusing its dominant position in search ...

Alphabet sales growth improves to 23% in Q4 as ad market recovers
Published 03 Feb 2021 08:23 CET | World
Alphabet reported a strong finish to 2020, as fourth-quarter revenues rose 23 percent year-on-year to USD 56.9 billion. The ...

Google hit with third antitrust suit as states point to illegal monopoly in search
Published 18 Dec 2020 09:01 CET | United States
Google is facing a third major antitrust suit in the US, started by 38 states led by the Colorado attorney general. Similar to ...

Google, Amazon fined EUR 135 mln for breaking cookie rules in France
Published 10 Dec 2020 10:00 CET | France
France's data protection agency Cnil has inflicted fines of EUR 100 million and EUR 35 million on Google and Amazon respectively. ...





Related Info

Europese Commissie opent onderzoek naar digitale advertentieactiviteiten van Google
22 Jun | Europe | News
Google agrees to CMA oversight of removal of 3rd-party cookies
14 Jun | United Kingdom | News
French competition authority fines Google EUR 220 mln for ad tech abuses
7 Jun | France | News
EU, UK competition watchdog start formal investigation into Facebook's online marketplace
4 Jun | Europe | News
Google gets last warning on content removal, Facebook, Google fined in Russia
26 May | Russian Federation | News
German Cartel Office opens two proceedings against Google
26 May | Germany | News
Alphabet revenue growth improves to 34% in Q1 on cloud, YouTube expansion
28 Apr | World | News
Roku says YouTube TV carriage talks break down with Google over 'unfair terms'
26 Apr | United States | News
Google fined more than TRY 296 mln for search market violations in Turkey
15 Apr | Turkey | News
Alphabet sales growth improves to 23% in Q4 as ad market recovers
3 Feb | World | News
Google hit with third antitrust suit as states point to illegal monopoly in search
18 Dec 2020 | United States | News
Google, Amazon fined EUR 135 mln for breaking cookie rules in France
10 Dec 2020 | France | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

21 Jun International Telecoms Week
23 Jun Equinix analysts day
23 Jun Report: Dutch Television Market 2021-Q1
25 Jun Report: Dutch TV-Video Market 2021-Q1
28 Jun Tele2 EGM
28 Jun Mobile World Congress
29 Jun Report: Dutch Multiplay Market 2021-Q1
30 Jun Micron fiscal Q3
30 Jun Shaw Communications Q3
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now