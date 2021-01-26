Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

Google offers new plan to replace third-party cookies with topic-based ads

Tuesday 25 January 2022 | 17:39 CET | News
Google has withdrawn its proposal for an alternative ad targeting system to third-party cookies, after criticism from some industry participants. The company said its new proposal is called Topics, and will allow advertisers to target users on its Chrome web browser based on subjects browsed by the end-user.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Internet
Companies: Google
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

German advertisers file complaint with EU on Google Chrome third-party cookies change
Published 25 Jan 2022 10:10 CET | Europe
The German Advertising Federation (ZAW) said that it has filed a complaint with the European Commission against the plan by ...

Google and Facebook fined EUR 210 mln in France for cookie breaches

Published 06 Jan 2022 11:44 CET | France
France's data protection agency Cnil has imposed fines of EUR 150 million and EUR 60 million on Google and Facebook respectively ...

Campaign group calls for formal action to stop Google from damaging news publishing
Published 21 Dec 2021 10:12 CET | United Kingdom
Campaign group Movement For An Open Web (MOW) is calling on the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to impose a formal ...

CMA secures improved Privacy Sandbox commitments from Google
Published 29 Nov 2021 11:05 CET | United Kingdom
The UK Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) has secured improvement commitments from Google on its plans to remove third party ...

Google delays end to 3rd-party cookies in Chrome following industry protest
Published 24 Jun 2021 16:53 CET | World
Google has announced it's delaying changes to its advertising system and the use of third-party cookies on its Chrome browser. ...

European Commission formally opens investigation into Google's digital ad business
Published 22 Jun 2021 12:20 CET | Europe
The European Commission has formally opened an investigation into Google's digital ad business, to determine if the company puts ...

Google agrees to CMA oversight of removal of 3rd-party cookies
Published 14 Jun 2021 10:38 CET | United Kingdom
The UK Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) has secured commitments from Google to address concerns about plans to remove ...

Google offers new Chrome techniques to replace ad cookies, improve privacy
Published 26 Jan 2021 11:28 CET | World
Google said tests of new techniques developed on its Chrome browser may provide advertisers with a promising alternative to ...





Related Info

German advertisers file complaint with EU on Google Chrome third-party cookies change
25 Jan | Europe | News
Google and Facebook fined EUR 210 mln in France for cookie breaches
6 Jan | France | News
Campaign group calls for formal action to stop Google from damaging news publishing
21 Dec 2021 | United Kingdom | News
CMA secures improved Privacy Sandbox commitments from Google
29 Nov 2021 | United Kingdom | News
Google delays end to 3rd-party cookies in Chrome following industry protest
24 Jun 2021 | World | News
European Commission formally opens investigation into Google's digital ad business
22 Jun 2021 | Europe | News
Google agrees to CMA oversight of removal of 3rd-party cookies
14 Jun 2021 | United Kingdom | News
Google offers new Chrome techniques to replace ad cookies, improve privacy
26 Jan 2021 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

25 Jan European 5G Conference
26 Jan AT&T Q4 2021
26 Jan Corning Q4 2021
26 Jan Intel Q4 2021
26 Jan Calix Q4 2021
26 Jan Crown Castle Q4 2021
27 Jan Extreme Networks fiscal Q2
27 Jan Apple fiscal Q1
27 Jan Juniper Networks Q4 2021
27 Jan STMicroelectronics Q4 2021
27 Jan Samsung Electronics Q4 2021
27 Jan MTN Nigeria Q4 2021
27 Jan Elisa Q4 2021
27 Jan Rogers Communications Q4 2021
27 Jan Comcast Q4 2021
27 Jan FCC meeting
28 Jan SK Hynix Q4
28 Jan Charter Communications Q4
28 Jan Telia Lithuania Q4 2021
28 Jan Telia Company Q4 2021
31 Jan KPN Q4 2021
31 Jan Cirrus Logic Q3
31 Jan NXP Semiconductors Q4 2021
31 Jan NEC fiscal Q3
31 Jan Harmonic Q4
01 Feb Tele2 Q4
01 Feb A10 Networks Q4
01 Feb Vantage Towers fiscal Q3
01 Feb Vodacom fiscal Q3
01 Feb EA fiscal Q3
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now