Google and Facebook fined EUR 210 mln in France for cookie breaches

Thursday 6 January 2022 | 11:44 CET | News
France's data protection agency Cnil has imposed fines of EUR 150 million and EUR 60 million on Google and Facebook respectively over the cookie windows on their websites. Both companies have been found guilty of disregarding their obligations under the country's data protection law, by making it difficult for users to refuse cookies.

Categories: Internet
Companies: Cnil / Facebook / Google
Countries: France
