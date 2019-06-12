European NGA connections up over 3% to 191 million

The availability of next-generation broadband access services (VDSL, VDSL2 vectoring, Docsis 3.0, Dcosis 3.1 and FTTP) in the EU reached 85.5 percent of households by mid-2019, according to an update on progress toward reaching broadband coverage objectives published by the European Commission. NGA coverage rose by 3.3 percentage points, or 7.3 million additional households, compared to the end of June 2018, meaning 191 million households had access to next generation broadband in mid-2019.
The Broadband Coverage in Europe study covers 31 countries across Europe and is designed to monitor the progress of EU Member States toward the goal of universal broadband coverage with speeds at least 30 Mbps by 2020 and 50 percent of households with broadband subscriptions of 100 Mbps or more by 2020. The collected data showed that more than 216 million EU households (97.1%) had access to at least one of the main fixed broadband access technologies at the end of June 2019 and nearly 1 million additional households gained access to fixed broadband services compared to the end of June 2018.
At the end of June 2019, some 44.0 percent of EU homes were passed by very high capacity networks (VHCN) capable of supporting gigabit speeds, said the report. DSL remained the dominant fixed access technology in the EU28, passing 91.2 percent, down 0.1 percent year on year, while FTTP service availability continued to increase at a similar rate as in the previous year, rising by 4.5 percentage points to pass a third (33.5%) of EU homes at the end of June 2019.
Rural broadband coverage continued to be lower than national coverage across EU Member States. In mid-2019, 89.7 percent of rural EU homes were passed by at least one fixed broadband technology and nearly two thirds (59.3%) had access to high-speed next generation services, 26.6 percentage points less than total NGA coverage. However, rural NGA coverage grew by 7.6 percentage points year on year, equivalent to nearly 2.8 million additional rural households having access to NGA broadband services compared to the end of June 2018.
Out of the 31 study countries, a total of 18 reported NGA coverage above the EU average (85.8%). France remained the lowest ranked country in this study in terms of the proportion of homes passed by NGA networks at 62.1 percent, despite a significant increase over the past year. Cyprus and Malta were the only two countries to report complete coverage for NGA technologies, while Belgium and Switzerland recorded NGA coverage levels equal to or above 99 percent.
