Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

European NGA connections up over 3% to 191 million

Monday 19 October 2020 | 11:00 CET | News
Always wanted to know everything about the Dutch Telecoms market? Then the online Masterclass Introduction Dutch Telecom market is for you! Please enroll here!

The availability of next-generation broadband access services (VDSL, VDSL2 vectoring, Docsis 3.0, Dcosis 3.1 and FTTP) in the EU reached 85.5 percent of households by mid-2019, according to an update on progress toward reaching broadband coverage objectives published by the European Commission. NGA coverage rose by 3.3 percentage points, or 7.3 million additional households, compared to the end of June 2018, meaning 191 million households had access to next generation broadband in mid-2019.

The Broadband Coverage in Europe study covers 31 countries across Europe and is designed to monitor the progress of EU Member States toward the goal of universal broadband coverage with speeds at least 30 Mbps by 2020 and 50 percent of households with broadband subscriptions of 100 Mbps or more by 2020. The collected data showed that more than 216 million EU households (97.1%) had access to at least one of the main fixed broadband access technologies at the end of June 2019 and nearly 1 million additional households gained access to fixed broadband services compared to the end of June 2018. 

At the end of June 2019, some 44.0 percent of EU homes were passed by very high capacity networks (VHCN) capable of supporting gigabit speeds, said the report. DSL remained the dominant fixed access technology in the EU28, passing 91.2 percent, down 0.1 percent year on year, while FTTP service availability continued to increase at a similar rate as in the previous year, rising by 4.5 percentage points to pass a third (33.5%) of EU homes at the end of June 2019. 

Rural broadband coverage continued to be lower than national coverage across EU Member States. In mid-2019, 89.7 percent of rural EU homes were passed by at least one fixed broadband technology and nearly two thirds (59.3%) had access to high-speed next generation services, 26.6 percentage points less than total NGA coverage. However, rural NGA coverage grew by 7.6 percentage points year on year, equivalent to nearly 2.8 million additional rural households having access to NGA broadband services compared to the end of June 2018.

Out of the 31 study countries, a total of 18 reported NGA coverage above the EU average (85.8%). France remained the lowest ranked country in this study in terms of the proportion of homes passed by NGA networks at 62.1 percent, despite a significant increase over the past year. Cyprus and Malta were the only two countries to report complete coverage for NGA technologies, while Belgium and Switzerland recorded NGA coverage levels equal to or above 99 percent.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Companies: European Commission
Countries: Europe
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

191 miljoen Europese huishoudens hebben toegang tot snelle internetaansluiting
Published 19 Oct 2020 15:06 CET | Europe
De beschikbaarheid van 'next-generation broadband access services' (NGA), oftewel VDSL, VDSL2 vectoring, Docsis 3.0, Docsis 3.1 ...

Spain hits 80% fibre coverage - EU
Published 12 Jun 2020 09:51 CET | Spain
Spain hit the milestone of 80 percent fibre (FTTP) coverage at the end of 2019, way above the EU average of 34 percent, according ...

Annual DESI report shows EU broadband improving, digital skills still lacking
Published 11 Jun 2020 14:42 CET | Europe
The EU has improved to 44 percent of households able to receive gigabit fixed broadband. However, only 26 percent subscribe to ...

Only one in five EU households subscribe to 100 Mbps broadband
Published 12 Jun 2019 11:50 CET | Europe
Only one in five EU households subscribe to broadband of at least 100 Mbps, well short of the EU's goal of 50 percent with ...

Polish residential fixed broadband penetration reaches 60% in mid-2018
Published 12 Jun 2019 09:12 CET | Poland
Sixty percent of households in Poland were using fixed broadband services in mid-2018, according to the DESI study from the ...





Related Info

191 miljoen Europese huishoudens hebben toegang tot snelle internetaansluiting
19 Oct | Europe | News
Spain hits 80% fibre coverage - EU
12 Jun | Spain | News
Annual DESI report shows EU broadband improving, digital skills still lacking
11 Jun | Europe | News
Only one in five EU households subscribe to 100 Mbps broadband
12 Jun 2019 | Europe | News
Polish residential fixed broadband penetration reaches 60% in mid-2018
12 Jun 2019 | Poland | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

19 Oct Capacity Europe 2020
21 Oct Ericsson Q3 2020
21 Oct Telenor Q3 2020
21 Oct DNA Q3 2020
21 Oct Netgear Q3 2020
21 Oct Crown Castle Q3
21 Oct Telia Q3 2020
21 Oct Verizon Q3 2020
22 Oct Rogers Q3 2020
22 Oct STMicroelectronics Q3 2020
22 Oct VeriSign Q3 2020
22 Oct Verimatrix Q3 2020
22 Oct Econocom Q3 2020
22 Oct AT&T Q3 2020
22 Oct Limelight Networks Q3 2020
22 Oct Nordic Entertainment Q3 2020
22 Oct Intel Q3 2020
23 Oct Doro Q3 2020
23 Oct Orange Belgium Q3 2020
23 Oct Airtel Africa H1 results
26 Oct Alphabet Q3 2020
26 Oct Twilio Q3 2020
26 Oct Harmonic Q3 2020
26 Oct CCW Europe 2020
27 Oct Microsoft fiscal Q1
27 Oct A10 Networks Q3 2020
27 Oct Juniper Networks Q3 2020
27 Oct Siminn Q3 2020
27 Oct Sequans Communications Q3 2020
27 Oct Telefonica Brasil Q3 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now