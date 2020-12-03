Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

European telcos call for shift in EU policy to support consolidation, digital investment

Monday 29 November 2021 | 11:38 CET | News
Europe's biggest telecom operators have called for stronger government policies to support digital transformation in the region and keep up with the US and China. At its annual conference in Brussels, the industry group ETNO said telecom operators need greater scale and higher investment in order to realise the EU's digital goals, as well as policy changes to support competition with the tech sector.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: General
Companies: Deutsche Telekom / ETNO / Orange / Telefonica / Vodafone
Countries: Europe
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Grote telco's in EU willen meer consolidatie, meer publieke investeringen
Published 29 Nov 2021 13:35 CET | Europe
De grootste telecomoperators van Europa hebben opgeroepen tot een krachtiger overheidsbeleid om de digitale transformatie in de ...

EU states approve draft tech sector regulations, final laws expected in 2022
Published 25 Nov 2021 16:43 CET | Europe
The EU member states have reached an agreement on the proposed Digital Markets Act and Digital Services Act. With the Council ...

European telcos call for more EU support for developing Open RAN ecosystem
Published 18 Nov 2021 11:01 CET | Europe
Europe's largest telecom operators have called on more official support from the EU for developing the Open RAN ecosystem. ...

Vodafone CEO says UK needs 'pro-investment' reform to lead in 5G, digital
Published 23 Sep 2021 10:37 CET | United Kingdom
Vodafone UK CEO Ahmed Essam has emphasised the importance of regulatory reform to encourage further investment in UK network ...

Vodafone CEO calls for EU action against telecom policies in Italy, Portugal, Czechia
Published 13 Sep 2021 12:45 CET | Czech Republic
Vodafone Group CEO Nick Read has called on the European Commission to intervene in EU countries where national governments are ...

Telecom industry calls for exclusion from new multinational tax rules
Published 18 Aug 2021 16:23 CET | World
The GSMA and European telecom operators group ETNO have called for telecom operators to be excluded from the new international ...

EU, US to set up joint Trade and Technology Council to ease political talks
Published 16 Jun 2021 09:47 CET | Europe
The US and EU agreed at their summit in Brussels to create a new high-level council to address technology issues. The new forum ...

European telecom operators say EUR 300 billion investment needed in 5G, fibre networks
Published 25 Mar 2021 09:29 CET | Europe
European telecom operators have released a new report on how the sector can contribute to digital transformation and economic ...

EU calls for input on reforming Broadband Cost Reduction Directive
Published 03 Dec 2020 08:05 CET | Europe
The European Commission has opened a public consultation on reforming the Broadband Cost Reduction Directive. Introduced in 2015, ...





Related Info

Grote telco's in EU willen meer consolidatie, meer publieke investeringen
13:35 | Europe | News
EU states approve draft tech sector regulations, final laws expected in 2022
25 Nov | Europe | News
European telcos call for more EU support for developing Open RAN ecosystem
18 Nov | Europe | News
Vodafone CEO says UK needs 'pro-investment' reform to lead in 5G, digital
23 Sep | United Kingdom | News
Vodafone CEO calls for EU action against telecom policies in Italy, Portugal, Czechia
13 Sep | Czech Republic | News
Telecom industry calls for exclusion from new multinational tax rules
18 Aug | World | News
EU, US to set up joint Trade and Technology Council to ease political talks
16 Jun | Europe | News
European telecom operators say EUR 300 billion investment needed in 5G, fibre networks
25 Mar | Europe | News
EU calls for input on reforming Broadband Cost Reduction Directive
3 Dec 2020 | Europe | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

29 Nov Partner Communications Q3 2021
30 Nov Snapdragon Tech Summit
30 Nov Microsoft AGM
02 Dec Marvell Technology fiscal Q3
02 Dec Ooma fiscal Q3
03 Dec IBC 2021
03 Dec Report: Dutch Broadband 2021-Q3
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now