Euskaltel begins Spain expansion under 'Virgin Telco' brand

Wednesday 20 May 2020 | 14:35 CET | News

Spanish regional operator Euskaltel, mainly present in the Basque Country and Galicia, has begun its expansion into the rest of the country under the new 'Virgin Telco' brand. Earlier this year the operator signed a trademark licensing agreement to use the Virgin brand in 85 percent of the Spanish market where it’s not currently active. Euskaltel is currently Spain’s fifth largest operator with around 800,000 customers, having acquired Telecable Asturias in 2017 and having recently expanded to 5 new regions (Navarre, Catalonia, Leon, Cantabria and Rioja) using its Euskaltel, R and RACCtel+ brands.

The operator has already rolled out pilots of the first convergent (fixed and mobile plus pay-TV) plans to be offered under the Virgin Telco brand and is aiming to reach some 18.4 million Spanish homes within 5 years under its 2020-2025 business plan. In a statement, Euskaltel CEO Jose Miguel Garcia described the launch as a "landmark event" in the company's history and said he's confident that half of the company's customers will be located in the new Spanish regions covered by the Virgin Telco brand by 2025. He also expects to double 2019 revenues of EUR 685 million to EUR 1.3 billion, with around EUR 520 million coming from the Virgin Telco business, thanks to a rise in the customer base to over 1.5 million subscribers.

Euskaltel’s main shareholder Zegona was founded in 2015 by former Virgin Media executives Eamonn O'Hare and Robert Samuelson, who have made no secret of their ambition to expand the operator’s footprint across Spain using the Virgin brand, which has a consumer awareness rate of over 75 percent in the country, said the operator.


 


Categories: General
Companies: Euskaltel / R / Telecable / Virgin Telco / Zegona
Countries: Spain
