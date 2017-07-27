Euskaltel begins Spain expansion under 'Virgin Telco' brand

Spanish regional operator Euskaltel, mainly present in the Basque Country and Galicia, has begun its expansion into the rest of the country under the new 'Virgin Telco' brand. Earlier this year the operator signed a trademark licensing agreement to use the Virgin brand in 85 percent of the Spanish market where it’s not currently active. Euskaltel is currently Spain’s fifth largest operator with around 800,000 customers, having acquired Telecable Asturias in 2017 and having recently expanded to 5 new regions (Navarre, Catalonia, Leon, Cantabria and Rioja) using its Euskaltel, R and RACCtel+ brands.
The operator has already rolled out pilots of the first convergent (fixed and mobile plus pay-TV) plans to be offered under the Virgin Telco brand and is aiming to reach some 18.4 million Spanish homes within 5 years under its 2020-2025 business plan. In a statement, Euskaltel CEO Jose Miguel Garcia described the launch as a "landmark event" in the company's history and said he's confident that half of the company's customers will be located in the new Spanish regions covered by the Virgin Telco brand by 2025. He also expects to double 2019 revenues of EUR 685 million to EUR 1.3 billion, with around EUR 520 million coming from the Virgin Telco business, thanks to a rise in the customer base to over 1.5 million subscribers.
Euskaltel’s main shareholder Zegona was founded in 2015 by former Virgin Media executives Eamonn O'Hare and Robert Samuelson, who have made no secret of their ambition to expand the operator’s footprint across Spain using the Virgin brand, which has a consumer awareness rate of over 75 percent in the country, said the operator.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions