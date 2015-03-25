Edition: International
Facebook adopts new company name Meta

Friday 29 October 2021 | 08:31 CET | News
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced at the company's Connect 2021 that the new name of the company is 'Meta'. The name brings together the Facebook social network as well as its apps such as WhatsApp and Instagram and technologies like Oculus, under one new brand. Meta's focus will be to bring the metaverse to life and help people connect, find communities and grow businesses. The group changed its name to reflect its broader vision and better represent what is doing today and in the future, Zuckerberg said. 

Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Facebook
Countries: World
Related

Facebook plans increased investment in VR as ad sales growth slows in Q3

Published 26 Oct 2021 08:46 CET | World
Facebook reported third-quarter revenues up 35 percent year-on-year to USD 29.0 billion, a slowdown from the previous period in ...

Facebook fined GBP 50 mln by UK competition regulator over Giphy investigation
Published 20 Oct 2021 12:39 CET | United Kingdom
Facebook has been fined GBP 50 million by the UK Competition and Markets Authority for failure to cooperate with the regulator's ...

Facebook starts pilot of Novi payments service in US, Guatemala
Published 20 Oct 2021 10:21 CET | Guatemala
Facebook announced the start of a small pilot of its Novi payments services, starting in the US and Guatemala. The digital wallet ...

Facebook to announce company name change at Connect event - report
Published 20 Oct 2021 09:20 CET | World
Facebook is planning to change its company name to reflect its focus on building the metaverse, a source with direct knowledge of ...

Facebook to create 10,000 new jobs in EU for metaverse project
Published 18 Oct 2021 08:48 CET | World
Facebook announced a plan to create 10,000 new high-skilled jobs within the European Union (EU) over the next five years to build ...

Facebook pauses Instagram Kids project following criticism
Published 27 Sep 2021 15:34 CET | United States
Facebook said it is pausing Instagram Kids, its planned Instagram service for children under the age of 13. The service came ...

Facebook refutes claim Instagram harms young people
Published 27 Sep 2021 08:42 CET | United States
Facebook refuted a recent report in the Wall Street Journal that showed Instagram could have a negative impact on teens, ...

US Senators to investigate claims Facebook knew of Instagram harm to young people
Published 17 Sep 2021 10:28 CET | United States
Members of the US Congress announced plans to investigate Facebook and the potential negative impact of its social media ...

Facebook exempts VIPs from social network's content enforcement policies - report
Published 14 Sep 2021 12:07 CET | World
VIPs such as politicians, celebrities and journalists may be exempt from Facebook's content moderation policies, according to ...

Oculus launches open beta of Horizon Workrooms
Published 20 Aug 2021 08:33 CET | World
Oculus launched the open beta of its VR-based collaboration service Horizon Workrooms, available free on its Oculus Quest 2 in ...

Facebook's Oculus halts sales of Quest 2 headset after users suffer skin complaints
Published 28 Jul 2021 11:14 CET | World
Facebook said it has halted sales of its Oculus Quest 2 VR headset worldwide in response to reports of users suffering skin ...

US judge throws out FTC antitrust suit against Facebook
Published 29 Jun 2021 08:57 CET | United States
A federal judge has dismissed the FTC and state antitrust lawsuits against Facebook, before even starting their hearing. The ...





