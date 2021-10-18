Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

Facebook to create 10,000 new jobs in EU for metaverse project

Monday 18 October 2021 | 08:48 CET | News
Facebook announced a plan to create 10,000 new high-skilled jobs within the European Union (EU) over the next five years to build what it calls the metaverse. The company explained that the computing platform will be made up of interconnected virtual experiences using virtual and augmented reality, among other technologies. The idea is to create a universe where interacting online becomes closer to how people interact in person.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Internet
Companies: Facebook / Oculus
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Facebook researches AI systems that analyse first-person video in Ego4D project
Published 18 Oct 2021 10:12 CET | World
Facebook has announced Ego4D, a long-term project by Facebook AI for analysis of first-person video recorded via GoPro cameras ...

Facebook wil 10.000 EU-werknemers aantrekken om metaverse te bouwen
Published 18 Oct 2021 09:05 CET | World
Facebook heeft een plan aangekondigd om de komende vijf jaar 10.000 nieuwe hooggeschoolde banen te creëren binnen de Europese ...

Facebook announces USD 50 mln fund for 'responsible' tech
Published 28 Sep 2021 13:11 CET | World
Facebook announced the XR Programs and Research Fund, a two-year USD 50 million investment in programmes and external research to ...

Oculus launches open beta of Horizon Workrooms
Published 20 Aug 2021 08:33 CET | World
Oculus launched the open beta of its VR-based collaboration service Horizon Workrooms, available free on its Oculus Quest 2 in ...

SK Telecom to bring Ifland metaverse platform to 80 overseas markets by year-end
Published 19 Aug 2021 09:05 CET | World
After announcing the launch of Ifland last month, SK Telecom said it now wants to bring the metaverse platform to 80 overseas ...

Facebook's Oculus halts sales of Quest 2 headset after users suffer skin complaints
Published 28 Jul 2021 11:14 CET | World
Facebook said it has halted sales of its Oculus Quest 2 VR headset worldwide in response to reports of users suffering skin ...

South Korea launches metaverse alliance
Published 18 May 2021 08:59 CET | Korea, Republic of
South Korea's ICT Ministry has launched an industry alliance to support the development of 'metaverse' services and ecosystems, ...





Related Info

Facebook researches AI systems that analyse first-person video in Ego4D project
18 Oct | World | News
Facebook wil 10.000 EU-werknemers aantrekken om metaverse te bouwen
18 Oct | World | News
Facebook announces USD 50 mln fund for 'responsible' tech
28 Sep | World | News
Oculus launches open beta of Horizon Workrooms
20 Aug | World | News
SK Telecom to bring Ifland metaverse platform to 80 overseas markets by year-end
19 Aug | World | News
Facebook's Oculus halts sales of Quest 2 headset after users suffer skin complaints
28 Jul | World | News
South Korea launches metaverse alliance
18 May | Korea, Republic of | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

19 Oct Arm DevSummit
20 Oct Verizon Q3 2021
20 Oct Crown Castle Q3
20 Oct Elisa Q3 results
20 Oct Bango strategy day
20 Oct Samsung Unpacked Part 2
21 Oct Digi Q3 2021
21 Oct Grameenphone Q3 2021
21 Oct AT&T Q3 2021
21 Oct Intel Q3
21 Oct Telia Q3 results
21 Oct Snap Q3
21 Oct Telenor Q3 2021
21 Oct Orange Belgium Q3 2021
22 Oct Doro Q3 results
25 Oct Facebook Q3
25 Oct Dtac Q3 2021
25 Oct Calix Q3 2021
26 Oct Siminn Q3 2021
26 Oct F5 Networks fiscal Q4
26 Oct SK hynix Q3
26 Oct Orange group Q3 2021
26 Oct MediaTek Q3
26 Oct Microsoft fiscal Q1
26 Oct Twitter Q3 2021
26 Oct KPN Q3 2021
26 Oct Alphabet Q3 2021
26 Oct Digital Realty Q3
26 Oct Cabsat
26 Oct MWC Los Angeles
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now