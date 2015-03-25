Edition: International
Facebook plans increased investment in VR as ad sales growth slows in Q3

Tuesday 26 October 2021 | 08:46 CET | News
Facebook reported third-quarter revenues up 35 percent year-on-year to USD 29.0 billion, a slowdown from the previous period in line with its warning over an increasing effect on ad revenues from Apple's changes to iOS. The company said Q4 will be impacted as well, with estimated revenues of USD 31.5-34 billion in the final quarter of the year. It also forecast a sharp rise in costs next year to support investment in its VR business and infrastructure. 

Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Facebook
Countries: World
Facebook to announce company name change at Connect event - report
Published 20 Oct 2021 09:20 CET | World
Facebook is planning to change its company name to reflect its focus on building the metaverse, a source with direct knowledge of ...

Facebook to create 10,000 new jobs in EU for metaverse project
Published 18 Oct 2021 08:48 CET | World
Facebook announced a plan to create 10,000 new high-skilled jobs within the European Union (EU) over the next five years to build ...

Facebook starts USD 10 mln Creator Fund for Horizon social VR world
Published 08 Oct 2021 08:30 CET | World
Facebook has announced a USD 10 million Creator Fund for the Horizon social VR world it first unveiled at the Oculus Connect ...

Facebook announces USD 50 mln fund for 'responsible' tech
Published 28 Sep 2021 13:11 CET | World
Facebook announced the XR Programs and Research Fund, a two-year USD 50 million investment in programmes and external research to ...

Facebook CTO Schroepfer to step down from 2022
Published 23 Sep 2021 08:37 CET | World
Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer announced that he will step down from his role as of 2022. Schroepfer will transition to a part-time ...

Facebook revenue growth accelerates to 56% in Q2 as ad prices rise
Published 29 Jul 2021 08:04 CET | World
Facebook reported second-quarter revenues up 56 percent year-on-year to USD 29.1 billion, defying the company's forecast for a ...

Facebook's Oculus halts sales of Quest 2 headset after users suffer skin complaints
Published 28 Jul 2021 11:14 CET | World
Facebook said it has halted sales of its Oculus Quest 2 VR headset worldwide in response to reports of users suffering skin ...

Facebook leads VR headset market up over 50% in Q1

Published 01 Jul 2021 17:09 CET | World
Global shipments of virtual reality (VR) headsets grew 52.4 percent year over year in the first quarter of 2021, according to new ...

Facebook ad chief Everson announces departure after 10 years
Published 10 Jun 2021 10:06 CET | World
Carolyn Everson, the head of advertising at Facebook, has announced she is leaving the company to start "a new chapter." The news ...

Facebook to 'aggressively' invest in new technologies as ad revenues forecast to slow
Published 29 Apr 2021 09:34 CET | World
Facebook reported a very solid first quarter, though figures were not quite as strong as in the previous quarter, helped again by ...





