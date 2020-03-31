Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

Niantic releases Lightship SDK for making AR apps

Tuesday 9 November 2021 | 11:14 CET | News
Niantic is announcing the general availability of the first set of AR tools from the Niantic Lightship platform, enabling developers across the world to realise their visions for augmented reality using the gaming company's tools. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: General
Companies: Niantic
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Niantic brengt Lightship-SDK uit voor ontwikkeling AR-apps
Published 09 Nov 2021 16:34 CET | World
Niantic kondigt de algemene beschikbaarheid aan van de eerste set AR-tools van het Niantic Lightship-platform, waardoor ...

SoftBank adopts Niantic Lightship AR developer kit for content delivery

Published 09 Nov 2021 11:59 CET | Japan
SoftBank has announced it will adopt the Niantic Lightship Augmented Reality Developer Kit (Niantic Lightship ADRK). SoftBank ...

Facebook plans increased investment in VR as ad sales growth slows in Q3

Published 26 Oct 2021 08:46 CET | World
Facebook reported third-quarter revenues up 35 percent year-on-year to USD 29.0 billion, a slowdown from the previous period in ...

Bell offers TikTok co-creation AR app to highlight 5G services
Published 21 Sep 2021 08:53 CET | Canada
Bell entered a collaboration with TikTok Canada that allows TikTok users with Bell 5G to co-create with friends in real time. ...

BT demos 5G AR technology at Cardiff Arms Park Stadium
Published 15 Sep 2021 17:00 CET | United Kingdom
BT has held a demonstration of 5G technology at Cardiff Arms Park Stadium, reports Business News Wales....

Claro Brasil, Ericsson, Niantic conduct AR gaming trials on 5G standalone
Published 01 Sep 2021 16:18 CET | Brazil
Claro Brasil, in partnership with Ericsson and Niantic, conducted the first application of 5G Standalone (5GSA) in a real gaming ...

T-Mobile, Hubraum launch Apple AR Innovation programme
Published 27 Jul 2021 15:31 CET | Germany
Deutsche Telekom subsidiary T-Mobile has partnered with Hubraum, Deutsche Telekom's technology incubator, to launch a new Apple ...

Telstra, Niantic launch Codename: Urban Legends 5G AR multiplayer game in Australia
Published 31 Mar 2021 14:04 CET | Australia
Australian operator Telstra has partnered with augmented reality gaming developer Niantic, to launch the Codename: Urban Legends ...

Microsoft launches Operator Connect to integrate telephony services in Teams
Published 03 Mar 2021 09:41 CET | World
Microsoft announced a new service called Operator Connect to help Teams users integrate traditional telephony services from ...

Niantic acquires Mayhem
Published 07 Jan 2021 12:39 CET | World
AR gaming company Niantic said it acquired Mayhem, the creator of a platform allowing gamers to self-organise custom game formats ...

Niantic acquires 6D.ai, updates games for playing from home
Published 31 Mar 2020 14:35 CET | World
Niantic announced the acquisition of 6D.ai to help improve 3D mapping in its games such as Pokemon Go and develop new AR ...





Related Info

Niantic brengt Lightship-SDK uit voor ontwikkeling AR-apps
16:34 | World | News
SoftBank adopts Niantic Lightship AR developer kit for content delivery
11:59 | Japan | News
Facebook plans increased investment in VR as ad sales growth slows in Q3
26 Oct | World | News
Bell offers TikTok co-creation AR app to highlight 5G services
21 Sep | Canada | News
BT demos 5G AR technology at Cardiff Arms Park Stadium
15 Sep | United Kingdom | News
Claro Brasil, Ericsson, Niantic conduct AR gaming trials on 5G standalone
1 Sep | Brazil | News
T-Mobile, Hubraum launch Apple AR Innovation programme
27 Jul | Germany | News
Telstra, Niantic launch Codename: Urban Legends 5G AR multiplayer game in Australia
31 Mar | Australia | News
Microsoft launches Operator Connect to integrate telephony services in Teams
3 Mar | World | News
Niantic acquires Mayhem
7 Jan | World | News
Niantic acquires 6D.ai, updates games for playing from home
31 Mar 2020 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

09 Nov Telkom interim results
09 Nov Bredband2 Q3 results
09 Nov United Internet Q3 2021
09 Nov RingCentral Q3 2021
09 Nov FuboTV Q3 2021
09 Nov McAfee Q3 2021
09 Nov Magyar Telekom Q3 2021
09 Nov Allot Q3 2021
09 Nov Net Insight Q3 2021
09 Nov Viasat fiscal Q2
09 Nov Echostar Q3 2021
09 Nov Ericsson investors day
10 Nov Walt Disney Company fiscal Q4
10 Nov NTT fiscal Q2
10 Nov Starhub Q3 2021
10 Nov Smith Micro Q3 2021
11 Nov Multichoice H1 results
11 Nov Singtel fiscal H1
11 Nov Pexip Q3 2021
11 Nov Radcom Q3 2021
11 Nov Weibo Q3 2021
11 Nov Optiva Q3 2021
11 Nov Cogeco fiscal Q4
12 Nov OTE Q3 2021
12 Nov Deutsche Telekom Q3 2021
12 Nov Digi Communications Q3 2021
15 Nov Vodacom H1 results
15 Nov Sohu.com Q3 2021
16 Nov Vodafone Group fiscal Q2
16 Nov Qualcomm strategy update
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now