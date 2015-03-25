Edition: International
Facebook revenue growth accelerates to 56% in Q2 as ad prices rise

Thursday 29 July 2021 | 08:04 CET | News
Facebook reported second-quarter revenues up 56 percent year-on-year to USD 29.1 billion, defying the company's forecast for a slowdown in the period. With costs rising a slower 31 percent, operating profit doubled, to USD 12.4 billion from USD 6.0 billion a year ago. Facebook's net profit reached USD 10.4 billion, also doubling from USD 5.2 billion in the same period last year. 

Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Facebook
Countries: World
