EU, UK competition watchdog start formal investigation into Facebook's online marketplace

Friday 4 June 2021 | 14:51 CET | News
Both the European Commission and the UK's Competition and Markets Authority have opened investigations into Facebook's online Marketplace. Both bodies want to see if Facebook gained an unfair advantage over its competitors in the online classified ad sector, by using ad data gathered from advertisers for example. The EU's formal investigation will also see if Facebook tied its online Marketplace service to its social network, which would also be a breach of EU competition rules.

Categories: Internet
Companies: European Commission
Countries: Europe / United Kingdom
