Facebook fined GBP 50 mln by UK competition regulator over Giphy investigation

Wednesday 20 October 2021 | 12:39 CET | News
Facebook has been fined GBP 50 million by the UK Competition and Markets Authority for failure to cooperate with the regulator's investigation into Facebook's proposed takeover of Giphy. The CMA said it appears Facebook deliberately did not report all the compliance information requested by the regulator.

Categories: Internet
Companies: Facebook
Countries: United Kingdom
