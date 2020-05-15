Edition: International
UK competition regulator orders Facebook to sell Giphy

Tuesday 30 November 2021 | 13:20 CET | News
The UK Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) has ordered Facebook to sell Giphy, after concluding the takeover of the publisher of shared online images would harm social media users and advertisers in the UK.

Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Facebook / Giphy
Countries: United Kingdom / World
Related

Facebook fined GBP 50 mln by UK competition regulator over Giphy investigation
Published 20 Oct 2021 12:39 CET | United Kingdom
Facebook has been fined GBP 50 million by the UK Competition and Markets Authority for failure to cooperate with the regulator's ...

UK's CMA finds Facebook takeover of Giphy harms competition
Published 12 Aug 2021 16:43 CET | United Kingdom
The UK Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) has provisionally concluded that the acquisition of Giphy by Facebook raises serious ...

UK begins in-depth probe into Facebook's Giphy buy
Published 02 Apr 2021 09:40 CET | United Kingdom
The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has decided to refer last year's acquisition of Giphy by Facebook for an in-depth ...

FTC seeks sale of WhatsApp, Instagram in Facebook monopoly case
Published 10 Dec 2020 08:42 CET | United States
The US Federal Trade Commission along with 48 states and territories of the US have filed lawsuits against Facebook, accusing the ...

CMA opens investigation into Facebook acquisition of Giphy
Published 15 Jun 2020 10:31 CET | United Kingdom
The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has opened an investigation into the acquisition of Giphy by Facebook, inviting ...

Facebook buys Giphy platform of shareable images
Published 15 May 2020 20:04 CET | World
Facebook has agreed to buy the US-based Giphy platform of shareable images. The company didn't say what was the acquisition's ...





