US federal court agrees to hear revised FTC antitrust case against Facebook

Wednesday 12 January 2022 | 08:42 CET | News
A US federal court has agreed to hear the Federal Trade Commission's refiled antitrust case against Facebook, the Washington Post reports. Facebook parent Meta said it was confident the claims were unsupported and the lawsuit would fail.

Categories: Internet
Companies: Facebook / Meta
Countries: United States
