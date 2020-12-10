Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

FTC files amended antitrust complaint against Facebook

Friday 20 August 2021 | 09:29 CET | News
The Federal Trade Commission has filed an amended complaint against Facebook, in the agency's ongoing federal antitrust case. The complaint renews allegations Facebook resorted to unlawful methods to maintain its dominance. "Facebook lacked the business acumen and technical talent to survive the transition to mobile. After failing to compete with new innovators, Facebook illegally bought or buried them when their popularity became an existential threat," the FTC said.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Facebook
Countries: United States
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

FTC gets 3 more weeks to refile Facebook antitrust lawsuit
Published 26 Jul 2021 08:52 CET | United States
The Federal Trade Commission has another three weeks to refile its antitrust case against Facebook. A federal court in ...

US judge throws out FTC antitrust suit against Facebook
Published 29 Jun 2021 08:57 CET | United States
A federal judge has dismissed the FTC and state antitrust lawsuits against Facebook, before even starting their hearing. The ...

FTC seeks sale of WhatsApp, Instagram in Facebook monopoly case
Published 10 Dec 2020 08:42 CET | United States
The US Federal Trade Commission along with 48 states and territories of the US have filed lawsuits against Facebook, accusing the ...





Related Info

FTC gets 3 more weeks to refile Facebook antitrust lawsuit
26 Jul | United States | News
US judge throws out FTC antitrust suit against Facebook
29 Jun | United States | News
FTC seeks sale of WhatsApp, Instagram in Facebook monopoly case
10 Dec 2020 | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

20 Aug Mobilezone H1 2021
20 Aug TPG Telecom H1 results
23 Aug Palo Alto Networks fiscal Q4
24 Aug 21Vianet Q2 2021
24 Aug Limelight Networks strategy session
25 Aug Xiaomi Q2 2021
25 Aug Aviat Networks fiscal Q4
25 Aug Sky Network Television FY results
26 Aug Dell Technologies fiscal Q2
26 Aug VMware fiscal Q2
26 Aug Bouygues Telecom Q2 2021
27 Aug Salt Q2 2021
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now