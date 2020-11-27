Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

US judge throws out FTC antitrust suit against Facebook

Tuesday 29 June 2021 | 08:57 CET | News
A federal judge has dismissed the FTC and state antitrust lawsuits against Facebook, before even starting their hearing. The district judge in Washington said the FTC suit was not sufficient to support its claims of illegal monopoly behaviour by Facebook, the Wall Street Journal reports. The FTC may refile an amended suit within 30 days. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Facebook / Instagram / WhatsApp
Countries: United States
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Amerikaanse rechter verwerpt antitrustzaken tegen Facebook
Published 29 Jun 2021 10:27 CET | United States
Een federale rechter heeft antitrustzaken van de FTC en de staat tegen Facebook afgewezen. De hoorzitting van de zaken was nog ...

US House proposes new competition laws to rein in big tech companies

Published 14 Jun 2021 09:25 CET | United States
Members of the US Congress have proposed a package of legislation aimed at reining in the power of 'big tech'. If approved by the ...

Facebook to face EU competition investigation into Kustomer acquisition
Published 12 May 2021 13:12 CET | Europe
Facebook will need to await clearance from EU competition authorities before it can complete its acquisition of Kustomer. The ...

Facebook asks court to dismiss FTC, states' competition cases
Published 11 Mar 2021 09:19 CET | United States
Facebook said it has filed motions to dismiss the antitrust lawsuits brought by the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys ...

Australia sues Facebook for misleading consumers when promoting app to protect users' data
Published 16 Dec 2020 09:31 CET | Australia
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has started proceedings in the Federal Court against Facebook, and two ...

FTC seeks sale of WhatsApp, Instagram in Facebook monopoly case
Published 10 Dec 2020 08:42 CET | United States
The US Federal Trade Commission along with 48 states and territories of the US have filed lawsuits against Facebook, accusing the ...

UK govt plans new competition regime to tackle dominance of tech giants
Published 27 Nov 2020 11:01 CET | United Kingdom
The UK Government has announced plans for a new competition regime for technology giants, including those funded by digital ...





Related Info

Amerikaanse rechter verwerpt antitrustzaken tegen Facebook
29 Jun | United States | News
US House proposes new competition laws to rein in big tech companies
14 Jun | United States | News
Facebook to face EU competition investigation into Kustomer acquisition
12 May | Europe | News
Facebook asks court to dismiss FTC, states' competition cases
11 Mar | United States | News
Australia sues Facebook for misleading consumers when promoting app to protect users' data
16 Dec 2020 | Australia | News
FTC seeks sale of WhatsApp, Instagram in Facebook monopoly case
10 Dec 2020 | United States | News
UK govt plans new competition regime to tackle dominance of tech giants
27 Nov 2020 | United Kingdom | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

28 Jun Mobile World Congress
30 Jun Micron fiscal Q3
30 Jun Shaw Communications Q3
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now