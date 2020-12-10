Edition: International
Facebook asks FTC chair Khan to withdraw from antitrust case decision

Thursday 15 July 2021 | 08:58 CET | News
Facebook has asked the FTC's new chair Lina Khan to recuse herself from the regulator's antitrust case against Facebook. The company claims she can't be impartial because of her long history of criticizing it and other big-tech firms, the Wall Street Journal reports. 

Categories: Internet
Companies: Facebook
Countries: United States
