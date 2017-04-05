Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

Amazon asks new FTC chair to step aside on its cases after past criticism

Thursday 1 July 2021 | 09:14 CET | News
Amazon has asked that the FTC's new chairman Lina Khan to recuse herself from antitrust investigations of the company, due to her past criticisms of the company's business. It will be up to the other members of the Commission to decide whether she participates in any eventual votes over Amazon, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Internet
Companies: Amazon
Countries: United States
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Big tech critic Khan confirmed as new FTC chair
Published 16 Jun 2021 09:21 CET | United States
Lina Khan was sworn in as the new chair of the Federal Trade Commission, the US's main competition and consumer regulatory body. ...

US House proposes new competition laws to rein in big tech companies

Published 14 Jun 2021 09:25 CET | United States
Members of the US Congress have proposed a package of legislation aimed at reining in the power of 'big tech'. If approved by the ...

Amazon buys MGM for USD 8.45 billion
Published 26 May 2021 15:04 CET | World
Amazon has definitively agreed to buy MGM for USD 8.45 billion. Amazon said the acquired content will complement the work of ...

DC Attorney General files antitrust suit against Amazon for pricing practices on marketplace
Published 26 May 2021 13:37 CET | United States
The Office of the Attorney General in the District of Columbia has filed an antitrust suit against Amazon, accusing the company ...

FTC seeks sale of WhatsApp, Instagram in Facebook monopoly case
Published 10 Dec 2020 08:42 CET | United States
The US Federal Trade Commission along with 48 states and territories of the US have filed lawsuits against Facebook, accusing the ...

US Congressional report calls for antitrust action against tech giants
Published 07 Oct 2020 08:44 CET | United States
A report from a key committee in the US Congress has accused tech giants Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google of exploiting their ...

Amazon, Apple, FB, Google CEOs to appear at US antitrust hearing this month
Published 07 Jul 2020 09:45 CET | United States
The CEOs of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google will be appearing in front of the House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee on 27 ...

FTC to examine small takeovers by big tech companies
Published 12 Feb 2020 08:43 CET | United States
The US Federal Trade Commission has launched an investigation into big takeovers by Alphabet (including Google), Amazon, Apple, ...

FTC extends antitrust probe to Amazon Web Services - report
Published 05 Dec 2019 09:19 CET | United States
The US Federal Trade Commission has broadened its antitrust probe in Amazon to include the company's cloud operations, Bloomberg ...

US regulators, Congress take closer look at GAFA competition
Published 04 Jun 2019 09:16 CET | United States
The US government is gearing up to investigate whether Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple misuse their massive market power, ...

Amazon settles FTC suit, to refund kids' in-app purchases
Published 05 Apr 2017 09:35 CET | United States
Amazon has agreed to settle a case with the US Federal Trade Commission over billing customers for unauthorised app purchases by ...





Related Info

Big tech critic Khan confirmed as new FTC chair
16 Jun | United States | News
US House proposes new competition laws to rein in big tech companies
14 Jun | United States | News
Amazon buys MGM for USD 8.45 billion
26 May | World | News
DC Attorney General files antitrust suit against Amazon for pricing practices on marketplace
26 May | United States | News
FTC seeks sale of WhatsApp, Instagram in Facebook monopoly case
10 Dec 2020 | United States | News
US Congressional report calls for antitrust action against tech giants
7 Oct 2020 | United States | News
Amazon, Apple, FB, Google CEOs to appear at US antitrust hearing this month
7 Jul 2020 | United States | News
FTC to examine small takeovers by big tech companies
12 Feb 2020 | United States | News
FTC extends antitrust probe to Amazon Web Services - report
5 Dec 2019 | United States | News
US regulators, Congress take closer look at GAFA competition
4 Jun 2019 | United States | News
Amazon settles FTC suit, to refund kids' in-app purchases
5 Apr 2017 | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

28 Jun Mobile World Congress
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now