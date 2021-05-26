Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Video

Amazon buys MGM for USD 8.45 billion

Wednesday 26 May 2021 | 15:04 CET | News
Amazon has definitively agreed to buy MGM for USD 8.45 billion. Amazon said the acquired content will complement the work of Amazon Studios, which has primarily focused on producing TV show programming. The company said it will help preserve MGM's heritage and catalogue of films, and provide customers with greater access to the existing works, but that the the real financial value behind the deal is the "treasure trove" in the deep catalogue that the company plans to reimagine and develop together with MGM's team.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite
Companies: Amazon
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.







Calendar   /   Industry Events

27 May Lenovo FY results
27 May Dell Technologies fiscal Q1
27 May Singtel FY results
27 May Telekom Malaysia Q1 2021
01 Jun HP Enterprise fiscal Q2
01 Jun Zoom Video Communications Q1
01 Jun Computex
02 Jun Semtech fiscal Q1
03 Jun Broadcom Q2
03 Jun Ciena fiscal Q2
03 Jun Wireless Global Congress
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now