Citizen groups urge FTC to stop MGM acquisition by Amazon

Monday 6 September 2021 | 07:59 CET | News
A coalition of 34 advocacy groups, labour unions and trade associations have written a letter, calling on the FTC to stop the USD 8.45 billion acquisition of MGM by Amazon, called it a "clear example of Amazon's larger pattern of monopolistic practices." The letter says that the acquisition "is not simply a one-off deal for streaming content; it is the latest move in Amazon's overarching strategy to create number interconnected points of dominance over businesses and consumers.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Amazon
Countries: World
