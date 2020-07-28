Edition: International
Facebook to face EU competition investigation into Kustomer acquisition

Wednesday 12 May 2021 | 13:12 CET | News
Facebook will need to await clearance from EU competition authorities before it can complete its acquisition of Kustomer. The company had filed for competition clearance in Austria, but the country asked EU officials to take on the case. The European Commission agreed and is preparing to start a review of the acquisition. 

Categories: Internet
Companies: Facebook
Countries: Europe / World
