BEUC files compaint against WhatsApp for breach of EU consumer rights

Monday 12 July 2021 | 13:54 CET | News
European consumer body BEUC has filed a complaint with the European Commission and the European network of consumer protection authorities against WhatsApp, citing multiple breaches of EU consumer rights.

Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: European Commission
Countries: Europe
