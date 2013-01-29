Edition: International
EU privacy regulators order 'urgent' investigation into WhatsApp, Facebook data sharing

Thursday 15 July 2021 | 11:31 CET | News
The EU's national data protection regulators have called on the Irish watchdog to conduct an urgent investigation into the recent changes in WhatsApp's privacy policy and how it shares data with parent company Facebook, amid concerns the companies have violated privacy law. The regulators stopped short of taking action against Facebook, saying it was still too unclear how the company was using data on WhatsApp users. 

Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Facebook / WhatsApp
Countries: Europe
Related

Privacytoezichthouders vragen om spoedonderzoek naar WhatsApp, Facebook
Published 15 Jul 2021 15:05 CET | Europe
De nationale regelgevende instanties voor gegevensbescherming van de EU hebben de Ierse privacytoezichthouder opgeroepen om ...

BEUC files compaint against WhatsApp for breach of EU consumer rights
Published 12 Jul 2021 13:54 CET | Europe
European consumer body BEUC has filed a complaint with the European Commission and the European network of consumer protection ...

EU court says Facebook can face national privacy cases outside Ireland too
Published 15 Jun 2021 14:39 CET | Belgium
The EU Court of Justice has upheld the right of national regulators outside Ireland to sue Facebook for privacy violations in the ...

WhatsApp won't delete accounts of users who refuse privacy policy
Published 01 Jun 2021 09:57 CET | World
Facebook-owned app WhatsApp said it won't delete the accounts of end-users who refuse to accept its new privacy policy, but will ...

Nigeria govt discusses Whatsapp's new privacy policy with Facebook
Published 25 May 2021 10:23 CET | Nigeria
The Nigerian Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim, said he is engaging WhatsApp concerning its updated ...

Data Protection Commission resumes Facebook investigation after High Court ruling
Published 24 May 2021 11:12 CET | Ireland
Facebook has been given six weeks by Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC) to respond to its investigation into the ...

South Africa seeks legal advice on WhatsApp's new privacy policy
Published 17 May 2021 12:38 CET | South Africa
South Africa's Information Regulator (IR) said it was seeking legal advice to get messaging platform WhatsApp to revise its ...

Hamburg data protection authority bans Facebook from processing data from WhatApp
Published 12 May 2021 10:57 CET | Germany
The Hamburg Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information (HmbBfDI) has issued an order that prohibits Facebook ...

Hamburg data protection authority opens case against Facebook for new WhatsApp users policy
Published 14 Apr 2021 09:40 CET | Germany
The Hamburg Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information has opened a proceeding against Facebook to stop the ...

WhatsApp starts in-app information campaign on new privacy policy
Published 19 Feb 2021 09:07 CET | World
WhatsApp has released more information about its planned update of its privacy policy. Users of the app will see a banner appear ...

EU may fine WhatsApp EUR 50 mln for privacy violations - report
Published 25 Jan 2021 09:57 CET | Europe
Ireland's Data Protection Commission may fine WhatsApp EUR 30-50 million for failing to meet transparency requirements under the ...

India government urges WhatsApp to withdraw privacy policy update
Published 20 Jan 2021 05:00 CET | India
India's Ministry of Technology has asked WhatsApp to withdraw its recently announced changes to its privacy policy. The ...

WhatsApp postpones update until 15 May after privacy concerns
Published 18 Jan 2021 09:03 CET | World
Whatsapp said it's postponing the controversial update of its terms and conditions until 15 May. The company said users are no ...





