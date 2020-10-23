Edition: International
Wireless

WhatsApp postpones update until 15 May after privacy concerns

Monday 18 January 2021 | 09:03 CET | News
Whatsapp said it's postponing the controversial update of its terms and conditions until 15 May. The company said users are no longer forced to accept the update by 8 February. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Facebook / Telegram / WhatsApp
Countries: World
