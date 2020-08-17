Edition: International
Wireless

Telegram passes 500 mln monthly active users

Wednesday 13 January 2021 | 08:40 CET | News
Messaging app Telegram has surpassed 500 million monthly active users in the first week of January. Some 25 million new users joined Telegram in the last 72 hours alone, mainly in the wake of Facebook's changes in the privacy policy at WhatsApp, said Telegram founder Pavel Durov in a blog post. 

Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Signal / Telegram / WhatsApp
Countries: World
