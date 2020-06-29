Edition: International
Telegram raises USD 1 bln in new funding, with USD 150 mln from Abu Dhabi investors

Tuesday 23 March 2021 | 14:58 CET | News
The messaging app Telegram has received a new USD 150 million from UAE investors. Mubadala Investment Company, the Abu Dhabi sovereign investor, and Abu Dhabi Catalyst partners have each invested USD 75 million in the company. Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov said the investment is part of a wider bond issue in which the company raised USD 1 billion from multiple investors.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Telegram
Countries: World
