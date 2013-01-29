Edition: International
WhatsApp fined EUR 225 million for privacy violations in EU

Thursday 2 September 2021 | 14:04 CET | News
WhatsApp has been fined EUR 225 million by Ireland's Data Protection Commission for violations of the EU's General Data Protection Regulation. This follows an investigation started in December 2018 over whether WhatsApp made it clear how it collects and uses personal data, including disclosing how it shares data with other Facebook companies.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Facebook / WhatsApp
Countries: Europe / Ireland
