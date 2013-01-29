Edition: International
WhatsApp introduces encryption option for chat backups

Friday 15 October 2021 | 09:30 CET | News
WhatsApp has added encryption for chat backups. The optional layer of extra security is available for backups stored on Google Drive or iCloud. The company introduced default end-to-end encryption for chat messages five years ago. The encrypted backup can be secured with either a password or 64-digit encryption key. The backups will then become inaccessible to both WhatsApp or the backup service provider.

Categories: Internet / IT
Companies: Facebook / Google / WhatsApp
Countries: World
