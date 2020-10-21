Edition: International
Alphabet revenues jump 62% in Q2 to USD 62 bln, led by YouTube, Google search growth

Wednesday 28 July 2021 | 08:44 CET | News
Alphabet, the parent company of Google, reported second-quarter revenues up 62 percent year-on-year to USD 61.88 billion. The company said it saw a broad recovery in advertising and a "rising tide" of consumer online activity around the world. Its operating margin nearly doubled compared to a year ago to 30 percent, and net profit jumped to USD 18.53 billion from USD 6.96 billion in the same quarter of 2020. 

Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Alphabet / Google / YouTube
Countries: World
Related

Omzet Alphabet stijgt met 62 procent, groei bij YouTube, Google Search
Published 28 Jul 2021 09:23 CET | World
Google-moederbedrijf Alphabet rapporteert in het tweede kwartaal een omzetstijging van 62 procent op jaarbasis tot USD 61,88 ...

Related Info

Omzet Alphabet stijgt met 62 procent, groei bij YouTube, Google Search
28 Jul | World | News
