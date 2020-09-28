Edition: International
Alphabet revenue growth improves to 34% in Q1 on cloud, YouTube expansion

Wednesday 28 April 2021 | 08:51 CET | News
Alphabet's revenue growth accelerated again in the first quarter, as advertising and consumer online activity returned to more normal levels. Total sales rose 34 percent to USD 55.3 billion, improving from growth of 23 percent in Q4 and 14 percent in Q3. The company's operating margin increased to 30 percent from 19 percent a year earlier, and net profit more than doubled, to USD 17.9 billion from USD 6.8 billion a year ago. 

Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Alphabet / Google / YouTube
Countries: World
