Google drops Play Movies app on smart TVs in favour of YouTube

Tuesday 13 April 2021 | 10:55 CET | News
Google is gradually replacing its Play Movies app with YouTube on smart TVs. The company announced that the Play Movies & TV app will no longer be available on Roku, Samsung, LG, and Vizio smart TVs from 15 June. Instead, customers can rent and buy movies and TV series through the YouTube app.

Categories: Internet
Companies: Google / LG / Roku / Samsung / Vizio / YouTube
Countries: World
