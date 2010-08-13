Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Google wins Supreme Court ruling against Oracle, allowing Java code in Android

Tuesday 6 April 2021 | 08:51 CET | News
Google has won its long-running dispute with Oracle over use of Java code in the Android operating system. While Oracle had claimed royalties for the software it owns, the US Supreme Court sided with Google, saying 'fair use' rules covered the company from violating copyright. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Google / Oracle
Countries: United States / World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

US Supreme Court agrees to hear Google appeal against use of Oracle software code
Published 18 Nov 2019 08:42 CET | World
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear Google and Oracle's long-running dispute over the 'fair use' of software code, the New York ...

Google to take Oracle copyright case against Android to Supreme Court
Published 29 Aug 2018 08:51 CET | World
The US Federal Circuit Court of Appeals has declined to re-hear the case in which it found Google to be in violation of Oracle's ...

Oracle wins appeal over Java infringement by Google
Published 28 Mar 2018 08:38 CET | United States
Google's use of Java APIs to develop Android went too far and was a violation of Oracle's copyrights, according to a ruling by ...

Oracle loses Java infringement suit against Google
Published 27 May 2016 08:38 CET | World
Oracle has lost its lawsuit against Google seeking a share of the profits from Android due to Google's use of Java code. Jurors ...

US govt sides against Google in Java copyright case
Published 27 May 2015 09:30 CET | World
The US government has sided against Google in its dispute with Oracle over whether parts of the Java programming language can be ...

Google asks Supreme Court to settle Oracle copyright case
Published 09 Oct 2014 15:54 CET | United States
Google has asked the US Supreme Court to become involved in litigation against Oracle, saying that the high court is responsible ...

Google wins key ruling in Oracle Android suit
Published 01 Jun 2012 09:16 CET | World
The US judge presiding over Oracle's lawsuit against Google has ruled in favour of the search company on a central issue in the ...

Oracle sues Google for Android patent infringement
Published 13 Aug 2010 09:22 CET | World
Oracle has sued Google for patent and copyright infringement with its Android operating system. The lawsuit, filed in US federal ...





Related Info

US Supreme Court agrees to hear Google appeal against use of Oracle software code
18 Nov 2019 | World | News
Google to take Oracle copyright case against Android to Supreme Court
29 Aug 2018 | World | News
Oracle wins appeal over Java infringement by Google
28 Mar 2018 | United States | News
Oracle loses Java infringement suit against Google
27 May 2016 | World | News
US govt sides against Google in Java copyright case
27 May 2015 | World | News
Google asks Supreme Court to settle Oracle copyright case
9 Oct 2014 | United States | News
Google wins key ruling in Oracle Android suit
1 Jun 2012 | World | News
Oracle sues Google for Android patent infringement
13 Aug 2010 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

07 Apr Lumen Technologies analyst day
07 Apr AMD, Xilinx EGM
08 Apr Synchronoss Technologies Q4
08 Apr Nokia AGM
08 Apr Report: Telecom Business Market Insight 2020 Q4
09 Apr China Telecom EGM
14 Apr Shaw Communications Q2
14 Apr Cogeco fiscal Q2
14 Apr China Cloud Network Conference
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now