Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Google to require Android apps to disclose data privacy policies in Play store

Friday 7 May 2021 | 09:32 CET | News
Google announced plans to increase app disclosures on privacy practices on its Google Play Store. From next year, all apps, including Google's own, will be required to give Android users more information about how they collect and use data on customers. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Google
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Google introduces 'Entertainment Space' on Android tablets
Published 06 May 2021 09:14 CET | World
Google announced the addition of a new 'Entertainment Space' on Android tablets. Similar to the earlier introduced Kids Space, ...

Google wins Supreme Court ruling against Oracle, allowing Java code in Android
Published 06 Apr 2021 08:51 CET | United States
Google has won its long-running dispute with Oracle over use of Java code in the Android operating system. While Oracle had ...

Google announces Android Ready SE Alliance
Published 29 Mar 2021 11:24 CET | World
Google created the Android Ready SE Alliance with a group of companies looking to integrate Android hardware-based authentication ...

Google releases first developer preview of Android 12
Published 25 Feb 2021 09:32 CET | World
Google has released the first developer preview of Android 12, the next version of Android, for testing and feedback. This ...

Google updates Android with password check, delayed messages
Published 24 Feb 2021 09:39 CET | World
Google announced a number of new updates to the Android OS. These include an integrated 'Password Checkup', to check when ...

App spending jumps 20% in 2020, with 66% generated by gamers - App Annie
Published 13 Jan 2021 13:32 CET | World
Consumers worldwide downloaded 218 billion apps in 2020, up 7 percent from the year before, according to App Annie's 'State of ...

Apple adds app privacy labels on App Store listings
Published 15 Dec 2020 10:12 CET | World
Apple's new app privacy labels are going live across all its App Stores. This means developers can publish their app's privacy ...

Apple says apps ignoring new tracking rules will be removed from App Store
Published 10 Dec 2020 10:23 CET | World
Apple will remove apps that don't comply with its upcoming anti-tracking policy for iOS 14 from the App Store, Apple software ...

Google introduces Android Enterprise Essentials for small businesses
Published 02 Dec 2020 13:34 CET | World
Google announced a new security service for small businesses using Android devices. Building on its Android Enterprise device ...

Google bundling VPN with premium Google One subs
Published 30 Oct 2020 11:21 CET | United States
Google has revealed plans to offer its own Virtual Private Network (VPN) to help users protect their privacy and security via an ...

Google promises Android changes to open up to alternative app stores
Published 29 Sep 2020 13:03 CET | World
Google is tightening its Play store policies for app developers, making sure all in-app purchases are subject to its billing ...

Apple to implement privacy feature in apps only next year
Published 04 Sep 2020 09:42 CET | World
Apple has said it will end the possibility for apps to track users only early next year. When the change takes place, Apple ...

Google stops sharing Android data on network coverage with operators - report
Published 19 Aug 2019 16:26 CET | World
Google has stopped sharing data from Android users on mobile network coverage with telecom operators, people familiar with the ...





Related Info

Google introduces 'Entertainment Space' on Android tablets
6 May | World | News
Google wins Supreme Court ruling against Oracle, allowing Java code in Android
6 Apr | United States | News
Google announces Android Ready SE Alliance
29 Mar | World | News
Google releases first developer preview of Android 12
25 Feb | World | News
Google updates Android with password check, delayed messages
24 Feb | World | News
App spending jumps 20% in 2020, with 66% generated by gamers - App Annie
13 Jan | World | News
Apple adds app privacy labels on App Store listings
15 Dec 2020 | World | News
Apple says apps ignoring new tracking rules will be removed from App Store
10 Dec 2020 | World | News
Google introduces Android Enterprise Essentials for small businesses
2 Dec 2020 | World | News
Google bundling VPN with premium Google One subs
30 Oct 2020 | United States | News
Google promises Android changes to open up to alternative app stores
29 Sep 2020 | World | News
Apple to implement privacy feature in apps only next year
4 Sep 2020 | World | News
Google stops sharing Android data on network coverage with operators - report
19 Aug 2019 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

07 May Telus International Q1 2021
07 May Cellnex Q1 2021
07 May TDS, US Cellular Q1
10 May NortonLifeLock fiscal Q4, investors day
10 May 8x8 fiscal Q4 results
10 May Synchronoss Q1
10 May Boingo Wireless Q1 2021
10 May Weibo Q1 2021
10 May Ceva Q1 2021
11 May Softbank FY results
11 May Allot Q1 2021
11 May United Internet Q1 2021
11 May Vizio Q1 2021
11 May Magyar Telekom Q1 2021
11 May Radcom Q1 2021
11 May Telefonica Brasil Q1 2021
11 May Lattice Semiconductor investor day
11 May Small Cells World Summit
12 May Airtel Africa Q1 2021
12 May Mediaset Q1 2021
12 May NEC FY results
12 May Telefonica Deutschland Q1 2021
12 May Deutsche Telekom Q1 2021
12 May Bredband2 Q1 2021
12 May Lumentum fiscal Q3
12 May Syn Q1 results 2021
12 May OTE Q1 2021
13 May Inwit Q1 2021
13 May Telefonica Q1 2021
13 May DZS investors day
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now