Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Google releases Android 12 beta with fresh interface, new privacy controls

Wednesday 19 May 2021 | 08:56 CET | News
Google has unveiled at its I/O developers conference the first beta version of Android 12, available to try on a number of smartphones. The new OS features a major redesign of the interface, improved power efficiency and new privacy controls. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Asus / Google / Nokia / OnePlus / Oppo / Realme / TCL / Vivo / Xiaomi / ZTE
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Google, Samsung partner on new wearables OS
Published 19 May 2021 09:55 CET | World
Google and Samsung announced they have developed a common operating system for wearable devices. Samsung's Tizen will be folded ...

Google to require Android apps to disclose data privacy policies in Play store
Published 07 May 2021 09:32 CET | World
Google announced plans to increase app disclosures on privacy practices on its Google Play Store. From next year, all apps, ...

Apple gains smartphone share in most big markets in Q1, led by Germany, US
Published 28 Apr 2021 15:47 CET | World
Apple grew its share of smartphone sales in several countries during the first quarter of 2021, driven by demand for its new ...

Google to halve commission on first USD 1 mln in sales for app developers on Play
Published 16 Mar 2021 13:05 CET | World | Update: 17 Mar 2021 08:50 CET
Google has confirmed plans to lower the commission it takes from app developers selling goods or services via Google Play. The ...

Google releases first developer preview of Android 12
Published 25 Feb 2021 09:32 CET | World
Google has released the first developer preview of Android 12, the next version of Android, for testing and feedback. This ...

Qualcomm and Google commit to 4 Android OS upgrades
Published 17 Dec 2020 10:49 CET | World
Qualcomm Technologies and Google have announced an agreement that paves the way for Android devices to get 4 OS versions and 4 ...

Google introduces Android Enterprise Essentials for small businesses
Published 02 Dec 2020 13:34 CET | World
Google announced a new security service for small businesses using Android devices. Building on its Android Enterprise device ...

Google unveils 5G Pixel phones, new Chromecast with remote control
Published 01 Oct 2020 08:55 CET | World
Google has announced new hardware products at a virtual event called 'Launch Night In'. These include the first 5G Pixel ...

Google promises Android changes to open up to alternative app stores
Published 29 Sep 2020 13:03 CET | World
Google is tightening its Play store policies for app developers, making sure all in-app purchases are subject to its billing ...

Google releases Android 11 with new messaging, smart device, security features
Published 09 Sep 2020 09:17 CET | World
Google has released the final version of Android 11. The new operating system rolls out first to the company's own Pixel ...





Related Info

Google, Samsung partner on new wearables OS
09:55 | World | News
Google to require Android apps to disclose data privacy policies in Play store
7 May | World | News
Apple gains smartphone share in most big markets in Q1, led by Germany, US
28 Apr | World | News
Google to halve commission on first USD 1 mln in sales for app developers on Play
16 Mar | World | News
Google releases first developer preview of Android 12
25 Feb | World | News
Qualcomm and Google commit to 4 Android OS upgrades
17 Dec 2020 | World | News
Google introduces Android Enterprise Essentials for small businesses
2 Dec 2020 | World | News
Google unveils 5G Pixel phones, new Chromecast with remote control
1 Oct 2020 | World | News
Google promises Android changes to open up to alternative app stores
29 Sep 2020 | World | News
Google releases Android 11 with new messaging, smart device, security features
9 Sep 2020 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

17 May RSA Conference
18 May Google I/O
19 May Analog Devices Q2
19 May TIM Q1 2021
19 May Cisco fiscal Q3
19 May Qualcomm 5G Summit
20 May Nkom 2020 telecoms statistics
20 May Altice France Q1 2021
20 May Palo Alto Networks fiscal Q3
20 May Bouygues Telecom Q1 2021
20 May Poly investors day
20 May Deutsche Telekom Capital Markets day
20 May Shaw EGM on Rogers merger
20 May Telefonica Deutschland AGM
24 May Telkom FY results
25 May Axiata Q1 2021
25 May Viasat FY results
25 May Tele2 capital markets day
25 May Asia-Pacific Spectrum Management Conference
26 May Ooma Q1
26 May Xiaomi Q1 2021
26 May Nvidia fiscal Q1
26 May Iridium investors day
26 May Sase 2021 conference
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now