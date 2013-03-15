Edition: International
Facebook, Amazon, Disney to help conserve bandwidth in Europe

Monday 23 March 2020 | 09:29 CET | News
Facebook has said it will also reduce video streaming quality on its platform and on Instagram in Europe, in the wake of similar action by Netflix and YouTube, Reuters reported. The move comes after European Commissioner Thierry Breton asked platforms to switch to SD from HD feeds, in order to conserve bandwidth for vital sectors and people working at home during the coronavirus outbreak. Amazon and Disney have also said they will downgrade their video quality.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Amazon / Disney / Netflix / YouTube
Countries: Europe
