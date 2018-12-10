Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Facebook facing EUR 5 mln Italy fine for 'non-compliance'

Friday 24 January 2020 | 10:43 CET | News

Italian antitrust watchdog AGCM has launched proceedings against Facebook for its failure to comply with an earlier order regarding improper commercial practices in its methods of collecting and using personal data. In a statement, the agency said Facebook had not heeded its request to properly inform users about the collection and use, for commercial reasons, of the data they release and could be fined up to EUR 5 million for “non-compliance”, as recently confirmed by the Regional Administrative Court of Lazio.

At the end of 2018, AGCM fined the social networking giant an initial EUR 5 million and required it to publish an amending statement on the homepage of its website for Italy, on the Facebook app and on the personal page of each registered Italian user. In its latest statement, the watched confirmed that Facebook removed the “it’s free and always will be!” tag line from its home page but failed to “adequately and immediately” inform consumers willing to register on the social network about the collection and use of their personal data for commercial purposes. It also failed to publish the amending statement.



Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Internet
Companies: Facebook
Countries: Italy
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Italian court halves Facebook EUR 10 mln consumer rights fine
Published 13 Jan 2020 10:31 CET | Italy
The Regional Administrative Court of Lazio, the main Italian administrative court of first instance, has halved a EUR 10 million ...

Italian regulator Agcom issues first report on dominant online platforms
Published 30 Dec 2019 13:58 CET | Italy
Italy's communications regulator Agcom has published its first monitoring report on online platforms, a new task to help ...

Italy approves plan to levy web tax from 2020
Published 18 Oct 2019 09:40 CET | Italy
Italy's council of ministers has approved a new tax on digital companies as part of its 2020 draft budget, a move that responds ...

Italy preparing to introduce 3% 'web tax' - report
Published 15 Oct 2019 08:54 CET | Italy
Italy is set to introduce a new tax on digital companies in its 2020 budget, according to two sources from the coalition ...

Italy fines Facebook EUR 10 mln for consumer rights breaches
Published 10 Dec 2018 10:07 CET | Italy
Italian antitrust watchdog AGCM has fined Facebook a total of EUR 10 million for alleged breaches of the country's consumer code ...





Related Info

Italian court halves Facebook EUR 10 mln consumer rights fine
13 Jan | Italy | News
Italian regulator Agcom issues first report on dominant online platforms
30 Dec 2019 | Italy | News
Italy approves plan to levy web tax from 2020
18 Oct 2019 | Italy | News
Italy preparing to introduce 3% 'web tax' - report
15 Oct 2019 | Italy | News
Italy fines Facebook EUR 10 mln for consumer rights breaches
10 Dec 2018 | Italy | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

24 Jan Ericsson Q4 2019
26 Jan Cisco Live
27 Jan Sprint fiscal Q3
27 Jan Juniper Networks Q4 2019
27 Jan F5 Networks fiscal Q1
28 Jan Calix Q4 2019
28 Jan AudioCodes Q4 2019
28 Jan Airtel Africa fiscal Q3
28 Jan Dtac Q4 2019
28 Jan CEM in Telecoms Global Summit
29 Jan Qorvo fiscal Q3
29 Jan Microsoft fiscal Q2
29 Jan KPN Q4 2019
29 Jan Elisa Q4 results
29 Jan Cirrus Logic fiscal Q3
29 Jan Telenor Q4 2019
29 Jan Facebook Q4 2019
29 Jan Extreme Networks fiscal Q2
29 Jan AT&T Q4 2019
29 Jan Mellanox Q4 2019
29 Jan Limelight Networks Q4 2019
29 Jan Telia Q4 2019
29 Jan European 5G Conference
30 Jan BT fiscal Q3
30 Jan NTT Docomo fiscal Q3
30 Jan Verizon Q4 2019
30 Jan Samsung Electronics Q4 2019
30 Jan Amazon Q4 2019
30 Jan FCC meeting
30 Jan The Things Conference
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now