Wireless

Facebook grows profit 7% in Q4 after sharp rise in operating costs, taxes

Wednesday 29 January 2020 | 22:52 CET | News

Facebook reported a stronger increase in costs than revenue in the fourth quarter, leading to a slowdown in its profit growth. Revenues were up 25 percent to USD 21.1 billion, while operating costs jumped 34 percent to USD 12.2 billion. Along with a sharp increase in taxes, net profit rose just 7 percent, to USD 7.3 billion or USD 2.56 per share. 

The social network continued to add users during the quarter, across all regions. Total daily active users increased 9 percent year-on-year to 1.666 billion and were up from 1.623 billion in Q3. Monthly active users rose 8 percent year-on-year to 2.50 billion, just ahead of the 2.449 billion reported in Q3. Average revenue per user reached USD 8.52, up from USD 7.37 a year ago. 

The 'family' of services - Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger - attracted around 2.26 billion users each day on average and around 2.89 billion users each month. This was also a small increase from respectively 2.20 billion and 2.82 billion in Q3. ARPU across the family of apps totaled USD 7.38, up from USD 6.52 in Q4 2018. 

Facebook's capital expenditure was little changed in the quarter, at USD 4.2 billion. Over the full year, capital spending rose to USD 15.7 billion from USD 13.9 billion. 


Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Facebook
Countries: World
