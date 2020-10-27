Edition: International
Wireless

Facebook launches cloud games in beta for Android, web

Tuesday 27 October 2020 | 09:00 CET | News
Facebook has announced the launch of games on its Facebook app and browser. The games, based in the cloud, don’t need to be downloaded and are immediately playable, with no special hardware or controllers. The games will be as accessible as the instant ones in HTML5. The service, tested on 200,000, have launched in beta on Andoid and on the web (fb.gg/play) but will not be available on iOS for the moment. This is due to Apple's new games policy, the company said.

The first set of games available this week include Asphalt 9: Legends by Gameloft; Mobile Legends: Adventure by Moonton; PGA Tour Golf Shootout by Concrete Software; Solitaire: Arthur’s Tale by Qublix Games; and WWE SuperCard by 2K Games. The company will in the coming weeks add Dirt Bike Unchained by Red Bull. Testing will also continue for new new experiences and new games. 

The games will feature player names and gaming-themed avatars, as well as cloud playable ads. These will launch on Android and iOS in the US. “With this new format, we can now support interactive demos from a game’s native code, blurring the line between games and ads,” Facebook said. 

There is a new Gaming tab to help people find new games and re-enter ones they have played but Facebook stressed that it will not be spinning off any separate cloud gaming service.


