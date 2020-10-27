Facebook launches cloud games in beta for Android, web

Facebook has announced the launch of games on its Facebook app and browser. The games, based in the cloud, don’t need to be downloaded and are immediately playable, with no special hardware or controllers. The games will be as accessible as the instant ones in HTML5. The service, tested on 200,000, have launched in beta on Andoid and on the web (fb.gg/play) but will not be available on iOS for the moment. This is due to Apple's new games policy, the company said.
The first set of games available this week include Asphalt 9: Legends by Gameloft; Mobile Legends: Adventure by Moonton; PGA Tour Golf Shootout by Concrete Software; Solitaire: Arthur’s Tale by Qublix Games; and WWE SuperCard by 2K Games. The company will in the coming weeks add Dirt Bike Unchained by Red Bull. Testing will also continue for new new experiences and new games.
The games will feature player names and gaming-themed avatars, as well as cloud playable ads. These will launch on Android and iOS in the US. “With this new format, we can now support interactive demos from a game’s native code, blurring the line between games and ads,” Facebook said.
There is a new Gaming tab to help people find new games and re-enter ones they have played but Facebook stressed that it will not be spinning off any separate cloud gaming service.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions