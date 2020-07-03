Edition: International
Facebook sees growth in audio with new features for podcasts, Soundbites, rooms

Tuesday 20 April 2021 | 08:45 CET | News
Facebook announced a new focus on audio services across its products. This includes new ways to record audio messages and share them across the social network and integration of podcasts. The company also launched a Clubhouse-like feature called Live Audio Rooms, which is expected to roll out by this summer to all Facebook users. 

Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Facebook
Countries: World
