Spotify joins Facebook news feed to expand distribution, starts paid podcast service

Tuesday 27 April 2021 | 14:31 CET | News
Spotify is launching a new partnership with Facebook, so listeners can discover and listen to music directly on the social network. The announcement is part of a wider effort to monetise the streaming platform more, including the launch of paid podcasts and a new advertising marketplace.

Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Facebook / Spotify
Countries: World
Related

Spotify increases prices in multiple countries
Published 28 Apr 2021 09:19 CET | World
Music streaming service Spotify is increasing prices for some customers in the UK, reports The Telegraph. Spotify is also hiking ...

Facebook sees growth in audio with new features for podcasts, Soundbites, rooms
Published 20 Apr 2021 08:45 CET | World
Facebook announced a new focus on audio services across its products. This includes new ways to record audio messages and share ...

Spotify enters live audio format market with acquisition of Locker Room
Published 06 Apr 2021 16:49 CET | World
Spotify has announced the acquisition of Betty Labs, developer of the 'Locker Room' live audio app for sports insiders and fans. ...

Spotify expands to over 80 new markets, to add new HiFi subscription
Published 23 Feb 2021 08:53 CET | World
Spotify announced key updates for creators at its Stream On virtual news event. The most important one is the launch of a ...

Spotify goes live in South Korea
Published 02 Feb 2021 11:47 CET | Korea, Republic of
Spotify has launched its service in South Korea. Korean listeners can now access over 60 million tracks and 4 billion playlists ...





