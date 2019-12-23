Edition: International
Fastweb to invest EUR 3 bln in 5G, FWA and FTTH rollout

Monday 10 January 2022 | 15:20 CET | News
Italian operator Fastweb has announced the launch of a new strategic vision called "Tu sei futuro" ("You are future"), under which it commits to investing some EUR 3 billion to bringing 5G coverage to 90 percent of the population, fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) connections to 14.5 million residents and fixed wireless access (FWA) technology to 12.5 million homes and businesses by 2025-26. It will also continue to invest heavily in cloud and security with the deployment of two new data centres, an additional 40 edge nodes and a new Security Operations Centre in Bari.

