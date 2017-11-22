Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Fastweb to launch 5G in 4 cities and hike FTTH speeds to 2.5 Gbps

Tuesday 15 December 2020 | 15:06 CET | News
Italian operator Fastweb has followed the launch of its 'UltraFWA' service in partnership with Linkem by unveiling plans to activate 5G in an initial four cities before the end of the year and increase the top speed of its existing FTTH service to 2.5 Gbps in the coming months. The company already leads Italy's fixed gigabit market with a 36.5 percent share of FTTH subscribers surfing at 1 Gbps speeds. It now intends to upgrade its proprietary network in 30 large cities so that it can hike top speeds from 1 Gbps to 2.5 Gbps at no additional cost in around 4 million homes, covering 15 percent

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Fastweb
Countries: Italy
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Fibre

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Fastweb launches 'NeXXt Casa' 5G FWA offer with 2 free months
Published 16 Dec 2020 09:47 CET | Italy
Italian operator Fastweb has launched its 'UltraFWA' service in partnership with Linkem with a promotion offering new subscribers ...

Linkem and Fastweb connect first 3 localities to 5G FWA service
Published 14 Dec 2020 09:31 CET | Italy
Italian wireless broadband operator Linkem and network partner Fastweb have officially launched their 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless ...

Fastweb revenues up 6% in Q3, grows across all segments
Published 29 Oct 2020 10:03 CET | Italy
Italian operator Fastweb reported revenues of EUR 569 million in the third quarter of 2020, up 6.4 percent from a year earlier in ...

Italian government blocks Fastweb-Huawei 5G deal - report
Published 26 Oct 2020 09:12 CET | Italy
The Italian government has blocked domestic operator Fastweb from contracting China's Huawei to supply equipment to build its 5G ...

Italian FTTH lines surpass FWA in Q2, DSL down to 41%
Published 21 Oct 2020 09:07 CET | Italy
The number of Italians connecting at fixed internet speeds of 30 Mbps rose to 62 percent of the broadband total at the end of the ...

Fastweb set to launch 5G services before the end of 2020
Published 08 Oct 2020 10:41 CET | Italy
Italian operator Fastweb is informing customers that it intends to launch 5G services before the end of this year, reports Mondo ...

New Fastweb customers already on WindTre 4.5G network - report
Published 14 Sep 2020 10:22 CET | Italy
All new mobile SIM cards issued by Italian operator Fastweb since 07 September have been connected to WindTre's 4.5G network, ...

Fastweb offers 30-day trial for new convergent users
Published 01 Sep 2020 09:33 CET | Italy
Italian operator Fastweb has announced that all new subscribers to its 'Fastweb Casa' convergent package will be offered an ...

Fastweb H1 revenues up 5% at EUR 1.1 billion as wireline client base grows 4%
Published 13 Aug 2020 10:04 CET | Italy
Italian operator Fastweb reported revenues for the first half of 2020 of EUR 1.105 billion, up 5 percent from a year earlier and ...

WindTre to activate 5G in 10 Italian cities this year, 70 by 2021 - CEO
Published 22 Jun 2020 10:24 CET | Italy
Italian operator WindTre has plans to launch its 5G network in at least 10 cities by the end of this year, rising to 70 in 2021, ...

WindTre begins offering FTTH via Fastweb network
Published 21 May 2020 09:21 CET | Italy
Italian operator WindTre has started offering customers the possibility of signing up to the FTTH network of Fastweb as part of ...

Fastweb Q1 revenues up 6% to EUR 543 mln on 3% customer growth
Published 30 Apr 2020 10:55 CET | Italy
Italian operator Fastweb reported first quarter revenues up 5.6 percent year on year to 543 million on the back of a 3 percent ...

Fastweb lifts FY revenues over 5% to EUR 2.2 bln after 26th straight quarter of growth
Published 06 Feb 2020 09:35 CET | Italy
Italian operator Fastweb boasted its 26th consecutive quarter of growth in the third quarter of 2019, posting revenues of CHF 698 ...

Fastweb signs up champion swimmer Quadarella for new ad campaign
Published 09 Jan 2020 10:38 CET | Italy
Italian operator Fastweb has signed up Italian swimmer Simona Quadarella for a new institutional advertising campaign ahead of ...

Fastweb launches personalised customer assistance service, revamped plans
Published 01 Jul 2019 16:20 CET | Italy
Italian operator Fastweb has announced a major revamp of its MyFastweb app and new mobile and fixed line plans in the latest ...

Fastweb, Wind Tre sign Italian 5G network sharing deal
Published 26 Jun 2019 09:09 CET | Italy
Italian operators Fastweb and Wind Tre have announced an agreement to team up on the rollout of a nationwide 5G network. The deal ...

Fastweb, Tiscali close EUR 198 mln 5G spectrum deal
Published 19 Nov 2018 09:09 CET | Italy
Italian operator Fastweb has announced the closure of the deal to acquire the Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) division of ...

Italian 5G tender comes to a close with EUR 6.55 bln raised
Published 03 Oct 2018 08:42 CET | Italy
Italy's Ministry of Economic Development announced the completion of the national 5G spectrum tender, with the total amount ...

Fastweb promises 'fully transparent' broadband speeds
Published 27 Aug 2018 11:41 CET | Italy
Fastweb announced that it has become the first Italian operator to offer customers full transparency over their contracted fixed ...

Fastweb removes permanence clauses, hidden fees for fixed line clients
Published 27 Mar 2018 10:57 CET | Italy
Italian operator Fastweb has launched the latest phase of its 'Niente sara piu come prima' ('Nothing will be the same again') ...

Fastweb launches 'What you see = what you pay' campaign
Published 22 Nov 2017 09:41 CET | Italy
Italian operator Fastweb has launched a new advertising campaign to promote the second phase of its 'Niente sara piu come prima' ...





Related Info

Fastweb launches 'NeXXt Casa' 5G FWA offer with 2 free months
09:47 | Italy | News
Linkem and Fastweb connect first 3 localities to 5G FWA service
14 Dec | Italy | News
Fastweb revenues up 6% in Q3, grows across all segments
29 Oct | Italy | News
Italian government blocks Fastweb-Huawei 5G deal - report
26 Oct | Italy | News
Italian FTTH lines surpass FWA in Q2, DSL down to 41%
21 Oct | Italy | News
Fastweb set to launch 5G services before the end of 2020
8 Oct | Italy | News
New Fastweb customers already on WindTre 4.5G network - report
14 Sep | Italy | News
Fastweb offers 30-day trial for new convergent users
1 Sep | Italy | News
Fastweb H1 revenues up 5% at EUR 1.1 billion as wireline client base grows 4%
13 Aug | Italy | News
WindTre to activate 5G in 10 Italian cities this year, 70 by 2021 - CEO
22 Jun | Italy | News
WindTre begins offering FTTH via Fastweb network
21 May | Italy | News
Fastweb Q1 revenues up 6% to EUR 543 mln on 3% customer growth
30 Apr | Italy | News
Fastweb lifts FY revenues over 5% to EUR 2.2 bln after 26th straight quarter of growth
6 Feb | Italy | News
Fastweb signs up champion swimmer Quadarella for new ad campaign
9 Jan | Italy | News
Fastweb launches personalised customer assistance service, revamped plans
1 Jul 2019 | Italy | News
Fastweb, Wind Tre sign Italian 5G network sharing deal
26 Jun 2019 | Italy | News
Fastweb, Tiscali close EUR 198 mln 5G spectrum deal
19 Nov 2018 | Italy | News
Italian 5G tender comes to a close with EUR 6.55 bln raised
3 Oct 2018 | Italy | News
Fastweb promises 'fully transparent' broadband speeds
27 Aug 2018 | Italy | News
Fastweb removes permanence clauses, hidden fees for fixed line clients
27 Mar 2018 | Italy | News
Fastweb launches 'What you see = what you pay' campaign
22 Nov 2017 | Italy | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now