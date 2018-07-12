Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

FCC confirms ban on use of ZTE equipment in USF projects

Wednesday 25 November 2020 | 08:53 CET | News

The FCC has denied an appeal from ZTE to reconsider the US regulator's decision to declare ZTE a national security threat. The order first issued 30 June means ZTE cannot supply telecom companies receiving subsidies from the Universal Service Fund in the US. 

Huawei is subject to the same designation. In December, the FCC will vote on how operators must remove existing equipment from the Chinese suppliers from their networks. However, Congress still needs to dedicate funds for this, after operators estimated the cost at nearly USD 2 billion. Many are smaller rural carriers that are unable to support the cost of replacing major network elements and will require government assistance. 

While ZTE and Huawei products are not possible for federal-funded projects, they may still be used for private investment and by consumers. Most recently ZTE launched its Blade A3Y smartphone with Verizon's mobile brands Visible and Yahoo Mobile. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: FCC / Huawei / ZTE
Countries: United States
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Yahoo Mobile launches first branded phone, the ZTE Blade Z3Y in purple
Published 29 Oct 2020 12:56 CET | United States
Yahoo launched its first branded smartphone, the Yahoo Mobile ZTE Blade A3Y, on 29 October in the US, priced at USD 49.99. Cnet ...

US telcos put cost to replace Huawei, ZTE equipment at USD 1.8 bln - FCC
Published 04 Sep 2020 17:22 CET | United States
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has compiled a list of telecom carriers that say they use at least some Huawei and ...

FCC confirms Huawei, ZTE as national security threat
Published 01 Jul 2020 08:55 CET | United States
The Federal Communications Commission has confirmed ZTE and Huawei are threats to US national security. As a result, US operators ...

US govt recommends revoking China Telecom licence in US
Published 10 Apr 2020 08:52 CET | United States
The US government has recommended that the FCC revoke licences allowing China Telecom to provide international telecommunications ...

Trump signs bill on operator compensation for replacing Huawei equipment
Published 13 Mar 2020 09:03 CET | United States
US President Donald Trump has signed the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act into law, giving the FCC authority to ...

FCC tells operators to report on costs of replacing ZTE, Huawei equipment
Published 26 Feb 2020 16:56 CET | United States
The FCC has started collecting information from US operators on their use of Huawei and ZTE equipment and services in their ...

Huawei loses appeal against US government sales ban
Published 19 Feb 2020 08:54 CET | United States
Huawei has lost its lawsuit against the US ban on government users buying its products, the Wall Street Journal reported. The ...

Huawei, ZTE ask FCC to drop national security risk labels
Published 04 Feb 2020 14:35 CET | United States
China's Huawei and ZTE have asked the US Federal Communications Commission to no longer label them as US national security risks, ...





Related Info

Yahoo Mobile launches first branded phone, the ZTE Blade Z3Y in purple
29 Oct | United States | News
US telcos put cost to replace Huawei, ZTE equipment at USD 1.8 bln - FCC
4 Sep | United States | News
FCC confirms Huawei, ZTE as national security threat
1 Jul | United States | News
US govt recommends revoking China Telecom licence in US
10 Apr | United States | News
Trump signs bill on operator compensation for replacing Huawei equipment
13 Mar | United States | News
FCC tells operators to report on costs of replacing ZTE, Huawei equipment
26 Feb | United States | News
Huawei loses appeal against US government sales ban
19 Feb | United States | News
Huawei, ZTE ask FCC to drop national security risk labels
4 Feb | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

24 Nov SD-WAN & SASE Summit
25 Nov Partner Communications Q3 2020
26 Nov Telekom Malaysia Q3 2020
26 Nov Axiata Q3 2020
26 Nov Megafon Q3 2020
30 Nov Zoom Video Communications Q3 2020
30 Nov NexTV Series MENA
01 Dec Hewlett Packard Enterprise fiscal Q4
01 Dec NGON & DCI World
02 Dec FTTH Conference
02 Dec Microsoft AGM
02 Dec Telia EGM
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now